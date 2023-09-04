USA vs Italy FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Following their shocking upset at the hands of Lithuania, Team USA is looking to get back on track in the FIBA World Cup. They'll have an opportunity to do so in their upcoming matchup against Italy.

Team USA will have their quarter-finals matchup against Italy on Tuesday, September 5th. The game is scheudled for 8:40 AM Eastern Time and will be aired on LBCI and MTN TV+.

Prior to their shocking loss, the U.S. squad was looking like one of the top teams in the FIBA World Cup. They began the tournament with three straight blowout victories against New Zealand, Greece and Jordan. After that, they took down Montenegro by 12 points.

Italy also has one loss in the World Cup, coming at the hands of Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic. Outside of that, they have wins against Angola, the Philippines, Serbia and Puerto Rico.

Whoever wins this matchup will advance to the semi-finals and face the winner of Latvia vs. Germany.

Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster:

Tyrese Haliburton

Mikal Bridges

Cameron Johnson

Brandon Ingram

Paolo Banchero

Bobby Portis Jr.

Anthony Edwards

Jalen Brunson

Josh Hart

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Walker Kessler

Austin Reaves

Team Italy's FIBA World Cup roster:

Marco Spissu

Stefano Tonut

Nicolo Melli

Simone Fontecchio

Giampaolo Ricci

Matteo Spagnolo

Achille Polonara

Mouhamet Diouf

Luca Severini

Gabriele Procida

Alessandro Pajola

Luigi Datome

Prediction

While Italy has played well in the FIBA World Cup, Team USA should be favored to andvance in this matchup. They have one of the top rosters in the tournament, and will be extremely motivated after their recent loss.

Looking at the numbers, the United States has outperformed Italy in a number of statistical categories. The biggest standout is points, where the U.S. is averaging over 20 more per game than their next opponent. They're also shooting more efficiently (61.6%), and bringing down more rebounds per game (36).

Players to watch

One of the key players to watch in this game will be Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been the top performer for the U.S. throughout this World Cup.

In five games, Edwards is posting averages of 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also fresh off erupting for 35 points in their loss to Lithuania.

For Italy, their standout performer in the World Cup has been Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio. He has been their leading scorer at 18.4 points to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

