USA vs. Lithuania Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Lithuania may be undefeated in their 2023 FIBA World Cup run so far, but the talent they have faced will do little to prepare them for Team USA. The two teams are scheduled to face each other on September 3, in a game that will see only one team retain their undefeated title.

Jonas Valanciunas is Lithuania's only NBA-level talent. However, Lithuania could put pressure on Team USA due to their size and physicality, something which we've seen Steve Kerr's team struggle to overcome at times.

Nevertheless, Team USA's strength in depth will likely shine through, as their incredibly talented bench unit has proven to be a significant swing factor in their games throughout the World Cup so far.

Team USA's Roster

Mikal Bridges

Paolo Banchero

Brandom Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Bobby Portis

Jalen Brunson

Austin Reaves

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Walker Kessler

Lithuania's Roster

Margiris Normantas

Tadas Sedekerskis

Ignas Brazdeikis

Gabrielius Maldunas

Rokas Jokubaitis

Jonas Valanciunas

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Donatas Motiejunas

Eimantas Bendzius

Vaidas Kariniauskas

Tomas Dimsa

Deividas Sirvydis

USA vs. Lithuania FIBA World Cup Odds

Moneyline: Team USA (-1350) / Lithuania (+800)

Team USA (-1350) / Lithuania (+800) Spread: Team USA -16.5) / Lithuania (+16.5)

Team USA -16.5) / Lithuania (+16.5) Over: 177.5 (-110)

177.5 (-110) Under: 177.5 (+110)

USA vs. Lithuania Prediction

Team USA will enter their game against Lithuania as heavy favorites. The American national team is comprised of legitimate NBA talent, along with some of the best young players in the world. As such, Lithuania may struggle to contain such an athletic and talented group.

Where Lithuania will likely do most of their work inside the paint, Team USA will look to cook from all three levels and will have the dribble penetration to force defensive collapses before kicking out to shooters and slashers on the perimeter for secondary offensive attempts.

If Lithuania is going to stand a chance, they will need to impose their physicality on Team USA at the earliest opportunity.

USA vs. Lithuania Players to watch

For their upcoming World Cup game against Lithuania, Team USA will likely lean on scoring and penetration. As such, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, and Jalen Brunson will potentially be the three key contributors, while Austin Reaves will be the Swiss army knife that allows the team to switch between playing styles.

Lithuania will rely on Jonas Valanciunas and impressive guard Rokas Jokubaitis. Ignas Brazdeikis and Elmantas Bendzius will also provide some valuable offense, with all four players having scored in double-digits in Lithuania's last game.

Jokubaitis will also be tasked with creating scoring opportunities for his teammates but will face the challenge of breaking down Team USA's impressive perimeter defense.

