USA vs. Lithuania, FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

On Sunday, September 3, Team USA and Lithuania will face off in what could be the best game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup so far. Both teams are entering their final second group game, and both will be looking to defend their undefeated records in the tournament.

Unlike Team USA, Lithuania doesn't have incredible depth, at least not in terms of high-level NBA talent. The difference between these two teams will likely be seen when the second units enter the contest.

If Team USA once again opts to start Josh Hart, then Brandon Ingram will be coming off the bench, which is a testament to the talent and depth of America's roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Lithuania has a big, strong rotation, and could look to expose Team USA's lack of size by playing a forceful game on the interior.

USA vs. Lithuania: Game Details

Date : September 3, 2023 (Sunday)

: September 3, 2023 (Sunday) Time: 8:40 a.m. ET (Sunday)

Two teams with undefeated records in the FIBA World Cup will ensure a high-level contest, with both sides playing at their best. Neither team will want to give ground, and both will be out to prove a point. The most interesting aspect of the upcoming game between Team USA and Lithuania will be the contrast in styles from the two national sides.

Team USA's Roster

Mikal Bridges

Paolo Banchero

Brandom Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Bobby Portis

Jalen Brunson

Austin Reaves

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Walker Kessler

Lithuania's Roster

Margiris Normantas

Tadas Sedekerskis

Ignas Brazdeikis

Gabrielius Maldunas

Rokas Jokubaitis

Jonas Valanciunas

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Donatas Motiejunas

Eimantas Bendzius

Vaidas Kariniauskas

Tomas Dimsa

Deividas Sirvydis

Where to watch Team USA vs. Lithuania

You can stream the game between the USA and Lithuania live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

USA's FIBA World Cup group schedule

Team USA has won every game of their FIBA World Cup schedule so far, defeating New Zealand, Greece, Jordan, and Montenegro. However, Steve Kerr's team will now face their toughest challenge of the summer, as they face a genuinely talented Lithuania team in their final game of the second group stage.

Lithuania's FIBA World Cup group schedule

Lithuania may be undefeated at the FIBA World Cup, but their schedule has been relatively easy thus far. Wins over Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Greece will have done little to prepare Lithuania's roster for the challenge, an extremely talented and athletic Team USA will pose on September 3.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)