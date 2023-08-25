USA vs New Zealand Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

New Zealand faces a daunting opening game in their FIBA World Cup schedule as they take on tournament favorites USA on August 25. After winning all of their tune-up games, Steve Kerr's team will be riding their momentum into the World Cup group stage, where they will be expecting to record another three wins.

During their warm-up schedule, New Zealand struggled to gain any momentum, losing four of their five games, with their sole victory coming over Japan. With a roster primarily comprised of NBL talent, New Zealand may struggle to contain USA's explosiveness and perimeter scoring.

However, USA's roster is rather young, so they will need to be locked in to avoid a potential slip-up.

Team USA Roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

New Zealand Roster

Taylor Britt

Walter Brown

Flynn Cameron

Finn Delany

Dan Fotu

Isaac Fotu

Hyrum Harris

Shea Ili

Izayah Mauriohooho Le'Afa

Jordan Ngatai

Tohi Smith-Milner

Reuben Te Rangi

Sam Timmins

Yanni Wetzell

USA vs. New Zealand Basketball: Prediction

As heavy favorites to be crowned world champions, USA come into their opening game against New Zealand as heavy favorites. America has the deeper roster, and their overall talent level is on another planet. Anthony Edwards' athleticism, scoring ability, and intensity will be an incredibly difficult problem for New Zealand to control.

Nevertheless, most of USA's roster is new to FIBA competition and they have a slightly different rule set. As such, New Zealand may feel they can take advantage of the learning curve the American national team will be working through, especially in the early stages of the game.

Still, as we saw in the USA's game against Germany, there are so many weapons on America's bench who are capable of taking control of a game. Tyrese Haliburton was responsible for USA's comeback in their final tune-up game, but in truth, every member of the roster can swing momentum for their team, and that will likely be too much for New Zealand to overcome.

USA vs. New Zealand Basketball: Players to watch

For USA, Jalen Brunson, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr, Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero will likely be the primary weapons in the opening game. While Tyrese Haliburton could control the tempo with his playmaking and floor spacing.

With no genuine stars on their team, they will be relying on their collective talent to shine through as they look to contend against one of the best rosters on the world stage.

Ruben Te Rangi, Shea lli, and Izayah Le'afa are the three scoing threats for New Zealand. While none of the trio have much experience in high-level club compeition, they have proven capable of providing double-digit scoring nights for the New Zealand national team. However, the trio may points difficult to come by against a stern and poweful Team USA defense.

