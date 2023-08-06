USA vs Puerto Rico FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 7th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The USA men's basketball team begins a three-game tune-up ahead of the FIBA World Cup against Puerto Rico at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

USA vs Puerto Rico FIBA World Cup 2023 game is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be aired live on FIBA's Courtside 1891 streaming services. Fans can register for an account at Courtside 1891, and they can watch the games for free there.

This will be the only game the USA will play at home as their fixtures against Greece and Germany will take place in Abu Dhabi.

USA vs Puerto Rico FIBA World Cup 2023: Players to watch

The USA team features some of the NBA's up-and-coming stars led by Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., and 2023 All-Stars Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton. Also expected to shine is Jalen Brunson, the 2015 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup MVP who had a breakout season with the New York Knicks.

Completing the United States' FIBA Basketball World Cup roster are Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Cam Johnson, Walter Kessler, Bobby Portis, and Austin Reaves.

The Americans are grouped with Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand in Group C, whose games will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines.

The United States would have loved to compete against Puerto Rico's current basketball sensation Jose Alvarado, but he has been ruled out of the tournament. This is due to his leg injury that he suffered midway through the NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Still, Puerto Rico remains formidable with Tremont Waters, Ismael Romero, Christopher Ortiz, and George Conditt leading the way. Puerto Rico's pool also consists of Aleem Ford, John Holland, Jordan Howard, Timajh Parker, Isaiah Pineiro, Justin Reyes, Stephen and Ethan Thompson, Arnaldo Toro, and Phillip Wheeler.

Grant Hill, managing director of USA Basketball’s men’s national team, spoke to reporters about the fixture;

“Obviously, we’re familiar with the. We’ve competed in the World Cup qualifiers, although neither team had their full heavy roster, if you will, its strongest roster. But it’s an opportunity to throw our guys into the fire.”

Puerto Rico is in Group B along with South Sudan, Serbia, and China, and their games will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines.

