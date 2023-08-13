USA vs. Spain Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

On Sunday, August 13, Team USA will face off against the Spanish national team as both sides continue their preparations for the FIBA World Cup. Spain will be one of Team USA's toughest tests and could potentially be an opponent during the latter stages of the upcoming tournament due to their strength in depth and high-level talent.

Spain has multiple active NBA players on their roster, with Santi Aldama, Usman Garuba, Juancho Hernangomez, Willy Hernangomez, and Ricky Rubio all hosting legitimate NBA experience. However, Spain will need to be wary of Team USA's explosiveness and scoring ability, as the likes of Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero have been dominating the early tune-up games for their national teams.

With both sides hoping to taste World Cup victory in early September, they will likely use their upcoming contest to feel each other out and gain a better understanding of what the talent level will be like once the World Cup tips off on August 25. Spain has won both of their tune-up games thus far, defeating Slovenia and Venezuela, while Team USA has defeated Slovenia and Puerto Rico.

USA's 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh HartBrandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Spain's 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster

Alberto Abalde

Alex Abrines

Santi Aldama

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Alberto Diaz

Jaime Fernandez

Rudy Fernandez

Usman Garuba

Juancho Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez

Sergio Llull

Joel Parra

Jaime Pradilla

Ricky Rubio

Sebas Saiz

Spain vs USA: Prediction

Team USA's strong performance in their first two games showcases their balanced roster's potential to overcome opponents. The combination of youthful talent and veteran experience, including players like Jalen Brunson, is proving to be a winning formula. Key players like Tyrese Haliburton, Paolo Banchero, and Anthony Edwards contribute playmaking, explosiveness, and scoring prowess, which will be valuable assets against a less formidable Spain team.

Despite Spain's longstanding presence on the international stage and familiarity with FIBA rules, they face a talent gap against Team USA. The experience factor might give Spain a slight edge, but it's likely insufficient to overcome the significant talent disparity. As a result, Team USA is expected to be the clear favorites in the upcoming tune-up game, continuing their unbeaten streak into the summer.

Spain vs USA: Players to Watch

Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton could be the key to Team USA unlocking what projects to be a robust Spain defense, while the scoring ability of Banchero and Edwards' can't be ignored. Brandon Ingram's length and two-way ability could also be a weapon against a Spanish team that will look to shut down the USA's half-court offense early and often.

For Spain, Aldama and both Willy and Juancho Hernangomez will provide size and skill, giving their team a presence on the glass, in the paint, and around the perimeter. Rudy Fernandez is also someone Team USA will need to take seriously if they want to contain his impact throughout the game.

