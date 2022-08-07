“Utah gets the picks, Knicks get the star and the Lakers get out of Westbrook's deal” - Colin Cowherd says the proposed 3-team between the LA Lakers, the Knicks, and the Jazz is exciting

As we move deeper into the offseason, news surrounding most teams, including the LA Lakers, continues to emerge. There have been reports that the Lakers have been involved in a proposed three-team trade, and Colin Cowherd approves.

On "The Herdline News," Cowherd said it is an exciting deal that gets every team what they want. Cowherd said:

"Here's why it makes sense. The Knicks do want Donovan Mitchell, the Lakers want Russell Westbrook out at any cost, and Danny Ainge wants draft picks. So, all three teams get what they want.

"When you have a three-team proposition, and everybody gets what they want. Utah gets the picks, Knicks get the star, and the Lakers get out of Westbrook's deal, that makes sense. That's exciting."

Since the start of the offseason, the Lakers have been finding a way to trade Russell Westbrook. Although they have had several conversations with the Brooklyn Nets regarding Kyrie Irving, no deal has materialized.

The New York Knicks had a disappointing 2021-22 season despite coming into the season with high hopes. They have approached the offseason aggressively, looking to make changes to help them compete next season.

Surprisingly, the Utah Jazz have embraced a rebuild. They will give Donovan Mitchell away as long as the deal is right. They have traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, getting several players and four draft picks in return.

The proposed trade involving all three teams will give every team what they desire. However, it does not help the Lakers become contenders.

Dumping Westbrook's $47 million salary will be a win for the Lakers. But not getting an All-Star caliber player who could help their title run in return might not be worth it for the team.

Can the LA Lakers contend for the 2023 NBA title?

Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Based on the current team build, not much has changed from last year's roster. Although the Lakers have brought in younger players, the additions are primarily rotational players who will likely not significantly impact games.

The Lakers are putting all their eggs in the Anthony Davis basket. They believe they can go all the way if the big man is healthy.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead ANTHONY DAVIS IS TOP 5 WHEN HEALTHY ANTHONY DAVIS IS TOP 5 WHEN HEALTHY 🔥 https://t.co/ssqHug1nVA

However, the last two seasons have been unkind to AD. The three-time block champion has suffered several injuries to his lower body.

If Davis and LeBron James are healthy, the LA Lakers will like their chances of going deep into the playoffs. Regardless, they might pull off a deal to take advantage of James' last season if he does not re-sign with the team.

