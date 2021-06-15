Utah Jazz 104-118 LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George score 31 points each, leave Donovan Mitchell and co. gasping; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 4 | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The LA Clippers blasted the Utah Jazz 118-104 in Game 4 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs semifinals series. An impeccable shooting clinic was on display by the LA Clippers in the first half as they carried a 68-44 lead by halftime. Ty Lue's men carried that momentum into the second half to tie their best-of-seven series at two wins apiece.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 31 points for their second straight impressive outing to return from a 0-2 hole in the series. They survived a 37-point outing by Donovan Mitchell, who shot poorly, making just 9-of-26 shots.
LA Clippers scorching hot in the first half
The LA Clippers led the Utah Jazz 10-2 to start the game, shooting 4-of-5 from the field overall while making 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. They made 11 3-pointers in the first half as Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, including 5-of-5 from three.
LA Clippers superstars Leonard and George also scored in double-figures to give their team a lead they would never relinquish.
As good as the LA Clippers were in the first half, the most discussed play was Kawhi Leonard's vicious slam in the face of Utah Jazz forward-center Derrick Favors.
Utah Jazz fought back in second half, but LA Clippers finished them off in fourth quarter
The Utah Jazz tried to mount a comeback in the third quarter, cutting down a once insurmountable lead to 12, but the LA Clippers got their groove back in time to get the lead back up to 21 by the end of the period.
The LA Clippers were sharp defensively, helping their teammates and giving the Utah Jazz as little room to breathe as possible.
During a fastbreak, Kawhi Leonard tweaked his knee a bit after Joe Ingles fouled him and walked gingerly in the succeeding plays. Though there was still 4:35 to play, with the Clippers ahead 107-91, coach Tyronn Lue decided to sit Leonard.
The Utah Jazz had one last rally, cutting down the lead to just 10 points with 2:10 to play with the Clippers leading 112-102. But the Jazz didn't have enough left in the tank as they missed a couple of free throws and were fouling the Clippers unnecessarily, killing their own momentum.
The biggest concern for the winning squad was the status of Leonard's knee. But the All-Star forward assuaged Clippers fans' fears during an interview by NBA on TNT.
The Utah Jazz and LA Clippers return to Salt Lake City on Wednesday for Game 5 of this Western Conference semifinals series. With the series tied 2-2, neither team is expected to give an inch to the other in the crucial midweek matchup.
