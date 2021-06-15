Utah Jazz 104-118 LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George score 31 points each, leave Donovan Mitchell and co. gasping; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 4 | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The LA Clippers blasted the Utah Jazz 118-104 in Game 4 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs semifinals series. An impeccable shooting clinic was on display by the LA Clippers in the first half as they carried a 68-44 lead by halftime. Ty Lue's men carried that momentum into the second half to tie their best-of-seven series at two wins apiece.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 31 points for their second straight impressive outing to return from a 0-2 hole in the series. They survived a 37-point outing by Donovan Mitchell, who shot poorly, making just 9-of-26 shots.

LA Clippers scorching hot in the first half

The LA Clippers led the Utah Jazz 10-2 to start the game, shooting 4-of-5 from the field overall while making 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. They made 11 3-pointers in the first half as Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, including 5-of-5 from three.

LA Clippers superstars Leonard and George also scored in double-figures to give their team a lead they would never relinquish.

Almost can't believe what I'm seeing but ... the Clippers are leading in the opening minutes of a playoff game. Pushing the ball upcourt with pace they've rarely shown all season. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 15, 2021

Simply put, the clippers have figured out how to guard the Jazz without Mike Conley. There’s no space because the clippers know they can load on Mitchell and recover to anyone else. Jazz trail Los Angeles 23-10....3:03 remaining in the first quarter — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 15, 2021

Clippers defense has forced five turnovers in first nine minutes. The Clippers are active in the passing lanes, getting deflections and being disruptive. And Marcus Morris is once again having a big game with Markieff in the front row. He has 9 points, drilling three 3's already. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 15, 2021

If you thought it couldn't get worse, the Jazz just hold my beer'd you. Been outscored 10-4 in 2Q, with an and-one coming for Terance Mann. JC bricks an open 3, Donovan misses one in close, Niang commits a bad foul. 40-17 w/8:14 left til halftime. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) June 15, 2021

As good as the LA Clippers were in the first half, the most discussed play was Kawhi Leonard's vicious slam in the face of Utah Jazz forward-center Derrick Favors.

KAWHI WITH THE SEISMIC SLAM! pic.twitter.com/BnOawjuItW — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 15, 2021

Did you see the Kawhi dunk? Derrick didn’t do himself any Favors. pic.twitter.com/7DOQ5rOR8m — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 15, 2021

Utah Jazz fought back in second half, but LA Clippers finished them off in fourth quarter

The Utah Jazz tried to mount a comeback in the third quarter, cutting down a once insurmountable lead to 12, but the LA Clippers got their groove back in time to get the lead back up to 21 by the end of the period.

Donovan Mitchell #45 commits his fourth foul on Ivica Zubac #40.

Limit PG

Limit the others

Don't allow the Clippers to dictate the game defensively



No, the Jazz haven't done any of this in totality https://t.co/fXGmJBDOaD — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 15, 2021

Jazz got what once was a 29-point Clippers lead down to 14 ... but the last four minutes have seen Clippers get lead back to 84-64 after Mitchell's turnover leads to Beverley's first basket of the game.



Quin Snyder's timeout comes with 4:12 left in third quarter. — Law Murray 🪟 (@LawMurrayTheNU) June 15, 2021

This game has been over since Marcus Morris got 22 by halftime. There is no win condition for the Jazz that includes Morris getting 22 in a half. — Bob Colayco (@bcolayco) June 15, 2021

Donovan Mitchell with his fifth foul with 6:48 left with the Clippers up 103-85. Mitchell has been fighting all game, but it's been a frustrating night. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 15, 2021

The LA Clippers were sharp defensively, helping their teammates and giving the Utah Jazz as little room to breathe as possible.

A quarter after posterizing Derrick Favors, Kawhi Leonard blocks Bogan Bogdanovic and sends him to the floor. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 15, 2021

During a fastbreak, Kawhi Leonard tweaked his knee a bit after Joe Ingles fouled him and walked gingerly in the succeeding plays. Though there was still 4:35 to play, with the Clippers ahead 107-91, coach Tyronn Lue decided to sit Leonard.

After collision with Joe Ingles, Kawhi was limping a little on that right leg — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) June 15, 2021

KAWHI LEONARD HAS BEEN GRIMACING A BIT AND HOLDING HIS KNEE AFTER JOE INGLES GAVE HIM THAT HARD FOUL. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 15, 2021

Uh-oh: Kawhi tweaked his right knee. Missed both free throws. Could be trouble ... for this game or for sure for Game 5. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 15, 2021

Kawhi Leonard checks out with 4:35 left in the 4th Q. But he's just sitting on the bench, and no one on training staff is attending to him. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 15, 2021

The Utah Jazz had one last rally, cutting down the lead to just 10 points with 2:10 to play with the Clippers leading 112-102. But the Jazz didn't have enough left in the tank as they missed a couple of free throws and were fouling the Clippers unnecessarily, killing their own momentum.

The Jazz will not go quietly. I still think this will get scary for the Clippers. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 15, 2021

Jazz are within 13 with 3 minutes left, which seems feasibleish. It's only 4.33 wild Donovan threes away! — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) June 15, 2021

Clippers down to last timeout after Jazz surprise them with a full court press after Mitchell splits FTs. LA up 114-103 with 91 seconds left. — Law Murray 🪟 (@LawMurrayTheNU) June 15, 2021

JAZZ ARE PLAYING A BIT OF BULLY BALL WITH SOME OF THESE FOULS. TRYING TO GET IN THE CLIPPERS' HEADS. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 15, 2021

The Clippers even up the series with a 118-104 win over the Jazz!



(H/T: @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/9vXi6hlhQY — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 15, 2021

Y’know, the Clippers could win the NBA title... — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) June 15, 2021

Clippers in 7! Carry the hell on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 15, 2021

Good win fellas @LAClippers gotta close a little better but keep it up. 🤞🏿 — Tray Session (@TRAYSESSION) June 15, 2021

The biggest concern for the winning squad was the status of Leonard's knee. But the All-Star forward assuaged Clippers fans' fears during an interview by NBA on TNT.

Kawhi Leonard, asked on @NBAonTNT if he has any concern about his knee: "No, I'll be good." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 15, 2021

Asked about Kawhi Leonard’s knee and if he is OK, Ty Lue said, “I think so. We’ll know more after the game.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 15, 2021

The Utah Jazz and LA Clippers return to Salt Lake City on Wednesday for Game 5 of this Western Conference semifinals series. With the series tied 2-2, neither team is expected to give an inch to the other in the crucial midweek matchup.

