Utah Jazz: 3 players who disappointed this season

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
80   //    06 May 2019, 15:41 IST

Utah had a rather slow start to the season.
Utah had a rather slow start to the season.

Floating around the 0.500 mark at the beginning of the year, the Jazz's surge in the second half saw them through.

Eventually, Utah had one of their better regular season campaigns in recent times as they wrapped up with an impressive 50-32 win-loss record, their best since 2016-17. Donovan Mitchell evolved as a superstar, and the team provided respectable resistance to the mighty Rockets in the first round of the postseason before crashing out 4-1. One of the positives included a healthy and productive outing from Rudy Gobert, who averaged a career-high 15.9 points per game along with another career-best 12.8 boards as well. 

This was the franchise's third straight year reaching the playoffs as the 5th best team in the West. Safe to say, the franchise had a turbulent 82 games to endure, which comprised of various highs and lows distributed throughout the year.

While some players held true to the expectations that were set against them, many failed to step up as their team would've wanted. Let's talk about the three most disappointing performers from the Jazz in this past regular season.

#1 Ricky Rubio

The Jazz were willing to trade Rubio for Conley in February.
The Jazz were willing to trade Rubio for Conley in February.

After the Conley-to-Utah trade didn't happen during the mid-season trade shuffle, Ricky Rubio was certain he'd live to see another postseason in a Jazz uniform.

Collectively speaking, Rubio's 12.7 points, 6.1 assists per game on 40% shooting from the floor are decent numbers. But come to think of it, the Jazz are on the brink of being a strong playoff team, and they desperately need an upgrade at the point guard position.

The Spaniard is well aware of the fact that he could've contributed way more in the 68 games he played for his team this year. He often appeared as an offensive liability who would serve better if used as a playmaker coming off the bench rather than leading the charge from the front.

Clearly, Rubio failed miserably in carrying the team when Mitchell had bad games and that shows how vulnerable the team is in looking forward to being a postseason force. Rubio is not providing the wing scoring Utah need at the moment as well.

NBA Utah Jazz Ricky Rubio Joe Ingles
