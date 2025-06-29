Utah Jazz Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Jun 29, 2025 16:41 GMT
The Utah Jazz will take part in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. They will participate in the traditional Salt Lake City and the Las Vegas Summer League. The summer league will be the perfect opportunity for the Jazz to showcase their rookies.

They had a solid draft, acquiring Rutgers star Ace Bailey with the fifth pick and Walter Clayton Jr. from Florida with the 18th pick via a trade from the Washington Wizards.

This will be Jazz coach Will Hardy's fourth season after he signed as the first coach under the new ownership of Ryan Smith. He signed a multi-year contract extension on May 5 that runs through the 2031 season.

Let's take a look at the Jazz's roster ahead of the summer league.

Utah Jazz 2025 summer league roster

The Jazz will be eager to see what their three new rookies can do when they make their debut during the summer league. Utah might decide to give gametime to second-year players Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski.

They also signed St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr. on a two-way deal. He went undrafted and will look to make a good impression in the summer league.

The complete roster is as follows:

NamePosition
Isaiah CollierGuard
Jaden SpringerGuard
Ace BaileyForward
Walter Clayton Jr. Guard
Kyle Filipowski Center
Elijah HarklessGuard
RJ LuisGuard/Forward
Micah PotterCenter
John TonjeGuard
Oscar TshiebweCenter
Cody WilliamsForward
Utah Jazz 2025 summer league schedule

The Jazz will tip off their summer league season in the 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League, featuring the Memphis Grizzlies, OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers. It will take place from July 5 to 8 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah's campus.

Here's the Jazz's 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule:

GameDate and Time
Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ersJuly 5, 7 p.m. EST
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis GrizzliesJuly 7, 7 p.m. EST
Utah Jazz vs. OKC ThunderJuly 8, 7 p.m. EST
Additionally, Utah will also take part in the Las Vegas Summer League. A high-profile game will see Ace Bailey face former Rutgers teammate and second pick Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs on July 13.

Utah Jazz's Las Vegas Summer League schedule:

GameDate and Time
Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte HornetsFriday, July 11, 5 p.m. EST
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State WarriorsSunday, July 13, 8 p.m. EST
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio SpursMonday, July 14, 6:30 p.m. EST
Utah Jazz vs. Washington WizardsWednesday, July 16, 8 p.m. EST
The Las Vegas Summer League is scheduled to take place from July 10 to 20 at the Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus. Each team will play five games. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

bell-icon Manage notifications