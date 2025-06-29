Utah Jazz Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

The Utah Jazz will take part in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. They will participate in the traditional Salt Lake City and the Las Vegas Summer League. The summer league will be the perfect opportunity for the Jazz to showcase their rookies.
They had a solid draft, acquiring Rutgers star Ace Bailey with the fifth pick and Walter Clayton Jr. from Florida with the 18th pick via a trade from the Washington Wizards.
This will be Jazz coach Will Hardy's fourth season after he signed as the first coach under the new ownership of Ryan Smith. He signed a multi-year contract extension on May 5 that runs through the 2031 season.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Let's take a look at the Jazz's roster ahead of the summer league.
Utah Jazz 2025 summer league roster
The Jazz will be eager to see what their three new rookies can do when they make their debut during the summer league. Utah might decide to give gametime to second-year players Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski.
They also signed St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr. on a two-way deal. He went undrafted and will look to make a good impression in the summer league.
The complete roster is as follows:
Utah Jazz 2025 summer league schedule
The Jazz will tip off their summer league season in the 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League, featuring the Memphis Grizzlies, OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers. It will take place from July 5 to 8 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah's campus.
Here's the Jazz's 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule:
Additionally, Utah will also take part in the Las Vegas Summer League. A high-profile game will see Ace Bailey face former Rutgers teammate and second pick Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs on July 13.
Utah Jazz's Las Vegas Summer League schedule:
The Las Vegas Summer League is scheduled to take place from July 10 to 20 at the Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus. Each team will play five games. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.
Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!