Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will take on the Atlanta Hawks in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at State Farm Arena on Thursday.

The Jazz have gotten off to a hot start this season. They sit atop the Western Conference with a 6-1 record heading into Thursday's trip to Atlanta. Utah defeated the Sacramento Kings 119-113 in their previous outing. Their backcourt duo of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell each recorded 30-point games, combining for 66 points on the night.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have had an inconsistent start to the new campaign. They are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 4-4- win/loss record. Atlanta is coming off a 108-117 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets. Trae Young had a near triple-double in the loss as he registered 21 points, nine rebounds and ten assists. Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter recorded a team-high 26 points.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks 📊 Final Stats



Dre: 26 PTS | 6-6 3PM

Trae: 21 PTS | 10 AST

Kev: 16 PTS | 7-9 FG

Clint: 13 PTS | 16 REB

JC: 13 PTS | 12 REB 📊 Final StatsDre: 26 PTS | 6-6 3PMTrae: 21 PTS | 10 ASTKev: 16 PTS | 7-9 FGClint: 13 PTS | 16 REBJC: 13 PTS | 12 REB

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have listed five players on their injury report, including starters Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neale. The two are listed as questionable for this match as both are dealing with ankle sprains.

Meanwhile, Jared Butler and Hassan Whiteside are listed as probable. The former is dealing with a non-COVID illness, while the latter has sprained his left ankle.

Rudy Gay is the only player sidelined as the veteran continues to recover from a heel injury.

Player Name Status Reason Donovan Mitchell Questionable Ankle sprain Royce O’Neale Questionable Ankle sprain Hassan Whiteside Probable Ankle sprain Jared Butler Probable Illness Rudy Gay Out Heel injury

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks are yet to submit their injury report for this game. As per their injury report for their previous outing, Onyeka Okongwu was the only player listed as out. He is sidelined until mid-December because of a shoulder injury.

No other injuries were reported after the Hawks' last match. So until further updates are made, Okongwu is the only player likely to miss out.

Player Name Status Reason Onyeka Okongwu Out Shoulder injury

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will likely deploy their regular starting lineup if Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neale are available to play.

Mitchell will partner Mike Conley on the backcourt, while O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert will complete the rest of the lineup.

Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside (if available) will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic during the Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers game

The Atlanta Hawks are unlikely to make any changes to their starting lineup from the last game. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely start as guards, while De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela will occupy the three frontcourt spots.

Cam Reddish, Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert

Atlanta Hawks

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh