Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Preview and Predictions- 19th December 2019

Match details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks

Date and time: Friday, 19th December 2019, (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Last game results

Utah Jazz (16-11): 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic (17 December 2019)

Atlanta Hawks (6-22): 143-120 loss against the New York Knicks (17 December 2019)

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are one of the dark horses in the NBA this season. They have a very good side and have some great players in the lineup. The Jazz are one of the elite teams on the defensive end of the floor.

The Jazz currently have a 16-11 record and are the 6th ranked team in the Western Conference. They will be looking to have a good win against the struggling Atlanta Hawks.

Key player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been one of the best draft acquisitions made by the Utah Jazz. Mitchell was one of the topmost contenders for the Rookie of the year award and has been very good for the Jazz since day one.

Mitchell is having another great season for the Jazz. He is averaging 25.2 points per game over the course of 27 games in the season.

Jazz predicted lineup

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have been really struggling throughout the season. They have lacked consistency on both ends of the floor and haven't shown much signs of improvement.

The Hawks have a 6-22 record at the moment and are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. They are definitely going to be in the lottery this season despite having some great young talents in their roster.

Key player - Trae Young

Trae Young is having one of the best sophomore seasons in the history of NBA. Young has looked unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor but needs some improvement on the defensive end.

Young is averaging 28.3 points and 8.5 assists per game for the Hawks. In the last game, he scored a game high 42 points against the New York Knicks.

Hawks predicted lineup

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Jabari Parker, Damian Jones.

Jazz vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Jazz are a very strong side and will be looking to get an easy win in this match against the Hawks. On the other hand, the Hawks are really struggling and are desperately looking for a win. We expect the Jazz to get an easy win in this match against the Hawks.

Where to watch Jazz vs Hawks?

This Inter Conference match-up can be seen on AT&T SportsNet, Fox Sports South or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.