Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

The Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Sunday. Utah is last in the West with a 16-62 record, while Atlanta is eighth in the East with a 36-41 record.

The two teams have played each other 113 times in the regular season, with the Jazz holding a 59-54 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Jan. 7 when the Hawks won 124-121 behind Trae Young’s 24 points and 20 assists. Utah was led by Lauri Markkanen’s 35 points.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 6, at State Farm Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta and KJZZ. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Jazz (+450) vs. Hawks (-600)

Spread: Jazz (+12) vs. Hawks (-12)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o244) vs. Hawks -110 (u244)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Jazz have the worst record in the league and are firmly into the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes in the upcoming draft. Utah has the necessary pieces but it needs a star in the draft to make some noise next season.

Utah is on an eight-game losing streak and has won just one of its past 10 games. It last played on Friday and was handed a 140-112 beating by the Indiana Pacers. Collin Sexton led the team with 27 points, while Johnny Juzang had 17 points.

The Hawks are on a three-game losing streak that saw them drop a spot to the eighth. They need to be careful to not drop further as that could mean just one shot in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

Atlanta is coming off of a 121-105 loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday and will play the second leg of a back-to-back. None of the players had a great game and was led by Trae Young’s 16 points.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks betting props

Collin Sexton’s points total is set at 18.5. He has crossed that mark in three of the past four games and scored 18 in the fourth matchup. This looks like a safe bet to go over.

Trae Young’s points total is set at 25.5. After a lackluster performance against New York, Young should be eager to come out strong on Sunday. While the oddsmakers don’t favor the Hawks guard to go over, take a risk and bet on the over.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Hawks to get a lopsided win at home. We expect the same as Atlanta should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 244 points.

