Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two of the most exciting young guards in the NBA will come face to face with the Utah Jazz taking on the Atlanta Hawks. The Jazz are once again leading the Western Conference table while the Hawks are losing their grip on the sixth seed in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, February 4th, 7:30 PM ET (Friday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz took little time to bounce back from their off night in Denver as they defeated the hapless Detroit Pistons at home. Now back on the road again, Quin Synder's men will come up against the struggling Atlanta Hawks whom they've already blown out once this season.

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 in his previous outing and is back in top gear after a couple of quiet games. On the contrary, Rudy Gobert has seen his production come down a bit recently. Luckily, Royce O'Neale has stepped up his game to nullify the Defensive Player of the Year's dip in form.

Advertisement

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points on 6-of-10 shooting from downtown the last time Utah Jazz took on the Atlanta Hawks. He's found his rhythm recently and will be hoping to replicate the numbers from that night. Averaging 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists this season, Mitchell is in line for his second NBA All-Star selection.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, G Bojan Bogdanovic, G Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks defied expectations to start the season strongly but an inconsistent run sees them return to a losing 10-11 record as of today. They've lost two close games recently and although their defense has improved this season, it's just not good enough in the clutch.

Advertisement

It's still the young guys running the show for the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young is the team's leader while Cam Reddish has taken a significant leap defensively. De'Andre Hunter is already a great 3-and-D player but is doubtful for the game against Utah Jazz. John Collins, meanwhile, has averaged 21.2 points and 9.2 rebounds across the last five games.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

The crafty Trae Young is back to his best after a rough patch in early January that saw him score only four points against the Utah Jazz in the previous meeting. Young is averaging 26.6 points, nine assists, and 4.2 rebounds this season and would be hoping to be more impactful for the Atlanta Hawks this time around.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Cam Reddish, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Jazz vs Hawks Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Utah Jazz don't have the best record in the association for a reason. They're extremely efficient on both ends of the court and have shown the needed grit to overcome huge deficits. The Atlanta Hawks are struggling a bit without De'Andre Hunter and have been patchy late in games. Expect the Jazz to edge out the Hawks in an exciting contest.

Where to watch Jazz vs Hawks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and FOX Sports Southeast. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - February 4, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21