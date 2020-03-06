Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th March 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Friday, 6 March 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Last Game Results

Utah Jazz (39-22): 112-104 win over the New York Knicks (4 March)

Boston Celtics (42-19): 112-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers(4 March)

Utah Jazz Preview

After winning three games in a row, Utah Jazz has improved to 39-22 for the season. They currently sit at fifth place in the Western Conference and are just half a game behind the Houston Rockets.

The Jazz beat the New York Knicks in their last game at Madison Square Garden. Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic led the team in points, finishing with 23 points apiece. Rudy Gobert had an excellent all-round performance, contributing 18 points and 14 rebounds on the night.

The Jazz will be hoping to come good against the tough Boston Celtics' squad tonight.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell will have a challenging task in hand to score over Marcus Smart tonight. He is averaging 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season while shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the three-point line. He will be a critical factor in the game tonight.

Jazz's predicted lineup

Mike Conley Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic

Boston Celtics Preview

The Celtics have won six out of their last ten games and currently sit at third place in the East with a record of 42-19. Though they were missing the services of Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown in the last game, they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by 112-106.

Jayson Tatum led the team in points, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Semi Ojeleye also stood upon the occasion and dropped 22 points and grabbed six rebounds on the night.

The Celtics are just one game below the second-placed Raptors in the East. They will be willing to replace them on the table soon.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has caught all eyes this season with the phenomenal display of performances every night. He is having a fabulous season in terms of stats, averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals a game. He is shooting 45% from the field and nearly 40 % from beyond the three-point line.

Tatum will be the x-factor tonight in the absence of a few players for the Celtics.

Celtics' Predicted Lineup

Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Jayson Tatum, Brad Wanamaker, Daniel Theis

Jazz vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz is on a winning run and will be confident entering this game on the road. They currently rank first in terms of three-point shooting and have improved defensively as well during the last few games- giving them an added advantage.

The Celtics, on the other hand, are plagued by injuries and will miss the services of a few critical players. They beat the Jazz last month, but they might not have enough assets this time around to pull off another victory.

We are giving this one to the Utah Jazz by 3 points.

Where to watch Jazz vs Celtics?

The game can be watched on TV on AT&T SportsNet. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.