Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Utah Jazz face the Boston Celtics on Monday at TD Garden. The game pits the Jazz (15-49), bottom in the Western Conference, against defending champions Boston Celtics (46-18), second in the Eastern Conference.

The Jazz are on a five-game losing streak. Their last game was a 126-122 road loss against the East's No. 11 placed team, the Philadephia Sixers, on Sunday. Kyle Filipowski recorded 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Keyonte George added 25 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning run, beating the in-form LA Lakers 111-101 at home on Saturday. Jayson Tatum recorded 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Jaylen Brown added 31 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports

Utah Jazz injury report for March 10

The Jazz have a long list of players on the injury report list. Center Walker Kessler was rested in the game against the Sixers on Sunday.

The Jazz's complete injury report:

Oscar Tshiebwe: Day-to-day - Illness

Walker Kessler: Day-to-day - Rest

Collin Sexton: Day-to-day - Ankle

Jaden Springer: Out - Back

John Colins: Out - Back

Lauri Markkanen: Out - Back

Jordan Clarkson: Out - Foot

Taylor Hendricks: Out - Broken right leg and dislocated ankle; surgery

Boston Celtics' injury report for March 10

The Celtics have an extensive list of players out. The most notable name on the list is Jayson Tatum, who's questionable due to a right knee tendinopathy.

The Celtics' complete injury report:

JD Davison: Out - G League - Two-Way

Al Horford: Questionable - Left Big Toe; Sprain

Miles Norris: Out - G League - Two-Way

Drew Peterson: Out - G League - Two-Way

Kristaps Porzingis: Doubtful - Illness; Non-Covid

Jayson Tatum: Questionable - Right Knee; Tendinopathy

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart for March 10

The Jazz are projected to go with the following lineup against the Celtics:

Isaiah Collier (point guard), Keyonte George (shooting guard), Brice Sensabaugh (small forward), KJ Martin (power forward) and Kyle Filipowki (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Jazz's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Isaiah Collier Collin Sexton Lauri Markkanen John Collins Walker Kessler Keyonte George Jordan Clarkson Brice Sensabaugh KJ Martin Kyle Filipowski Elijah Harkless Jaden Springer Cody Williams Lauri Markkanen John Collins Collin Sexton Johnny Juzang Johnny Juzang Micah Potter Oscar Tshiebwe Jordan Clarkson Keyonte George Svi Mykhailiuk Kyle Filipowski Micah Potter

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for March 10

The Boston Celtics are projected to go with the following starting five against the Jazz:

Derrick White (point guard), Jrue Holiday (shooting guard), Jaylen Brown (small forward), Sam Hauser (power forward) and Luke Kornet (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Celtics' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Sam Hauser Al Horford Luke Kornet Payton Pritchard Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Sam Hauser Neemias Queta JD Davison Derrick White Baylor Scheierman Drew Peterson Al Horford - Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Xavier Tillman Xavier Tillman

The game is slated to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. Fans can catch the game on TV via NBCS-BOS and KJZZ, and streaming via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

