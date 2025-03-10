Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Utah Jazz face the Boston Celtics on Monday at TD Garden. The game pits the Jazz (15-49), bottom in the Western Conference, against defending champions Boston Celtics (46-18), second in the Eastern Conference.
The Jazz are on a five-game losing streak. Their last game was a 126-122 road loss against the East's No. 11 placed team, the Philadephia Sixers, on Sunday. Kyle Filipowski recorded 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Keyonte George added 25 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Celtics, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning run, beating the in-form LA Lakers 111-101 at home on Saturday. Jayson Tatum recorded 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Jaylen Brown added 31 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports
Utah Jazz injury report for March 10
The Jazz have a long list of players on the injury report list. Center Walker Kessler was rested in the game against the Sixers on Sunday.
The Jazz's complete injury report:
- Oscar Tshiebwe: Day-to-day - Illness
- Walker Kessler: Day-to-day - Rest
- Collin Sexton: Day-to-day - Ankle
- Jaden Springer: Out - Back
- John Colins: Out - Back
- Lauri Markkanen: Out - Back
- Jordan Clarkson: Out - Foot
- Taylor Hendricks: Out - Broken right leg and dislocated ankle; surgery
Boston Celtics' injury report for March 10
The Celtics have an extensive list of players out. The most notable name on the list is Jayson Tatum, who's questionable due to a right knee tendinopathy.
The Celtics' complete injury report:
- JD Davison: Out - G League - Two-Way
- Al Horford: Questionable - Left Big Toe; Sprain
- Miles Norris: Out - G League - Two-Way
- Drew Peterson: Out - G League - Two-Way
- Kristaps Porzingis: Doubtful - Illness; Non-Covid
- Jayson Tatum: Questionable - Right Knee; Tendinopathy
Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts
Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart for March 10
The Jazz are projected to go with the following lineup against the Celtics:
Isaiah Collier (point guard), Keyonte George (shooting guard), Brice Sensabaugh (small forward), KJ Martin (power forward) and Kyle Filipowki (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Jazz's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for March 10
The Boston Celtics are projected to go with the following starting five against the Jazz:
Derrick White (point guard), Jrue Holiday (shooting guard), Jaylen Brown (small forward), Sam Hauser (power forward) and Luke Kornet (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Celtics' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
The game is slated to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. Fans can catch the game on TV via NBCS-BOS and KJZZ, and streaming via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!