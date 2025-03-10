Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10, 2025

The Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of 12 games scheduled for Monday. Utah is last in the West with a 15-49 record, while Boston is second in the East with a 46-18 record.

The two teams have played each other 108 times in the regular season, with the Celtics holding a 62-46 lead. This will be their first game this season. They last played on March 12, 2024, when the Celtics won 123-107 behind Jayson Tatum’s 38 points. Utah was led by Keyonte George’s 26 points.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 10, at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBC SPORTS BOSTON and KJZZ. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Jazz (+900) vs. Celtics (-1600)

Spread: Jazz (+17.5) vs. Celtics (-17.5)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o229) vs. Celtics -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics preview

The Jazz are going through a rebuild and are very unlikely to provide any kind of challenge to the Celtics. They are also dealing with a plethora of injuries and are likely to be without key players such as Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and more.

Utah is fresh off a 126-122 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The team was led by Kyle Filipowski and Keyonte George’s 25 points each. While the Jazz did put up a fight against Philly, they are likely to have tired legs on the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are fresh off a statement 111-101 win against the LA Lakers on Saturday. The defending champions were led by Jayson Tatum’s near triple-double of 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Jaylen Brown had 31 points.

Boston is on a four-game winning streak and has won eight of its past 10 games. While it doesn’t have the best record in the league, many analysts see the team as favorites to repeat as champions.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics betting props

Keyonte George’s points total is set at 18.5. He is fresh off a big game against the Sixers and should continue his rich vein of form amid Utah’s injury issues. Take the over on this prop.

Jaylen Brown’s points total is set at 25.5. While the oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, Tatum is currently listed as questionable with a knee injury. If Tatum doesn’t play, Brown should have a bigger offensive load. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to get a blowout win at home. Irrespective of Tatum’s status for the game, Boston should cover the spread against the struggling Jazz. Bet on the Celtics to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 229 points.

