Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - March 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a mouth-watering 2020-21 NBA game, the Utah Jazz travel to the TD Garden on Tuesday to take on the Boston Celtics. The Utah Jazz have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this season, but they come into this game off a demoralizing loss against the Golden State Warriors.

In that game against the Warriors, four of their players scored more than 20 points. Donovan Mitchell has continued from where he left before the All-Star break, with Rudy Gobert’s defensive prowess on display in most games as well. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson have also produced big performances, with the latter a frontrunner for the NBA Sixth man of the year award this year.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics welcomed back Marcus Smart off the bench in their last game. His return is expected to be a huge boost, although the Boston Celtics are in the market for defensive reinforcements. Nevertheless, they posted a comfortable victory over the Houston Rockets in their last outing, with both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown producing big performances.

We got back in the win column tonight with a 134-107 victory over the Rockets and look to keep moving forward with confidence. pic.twitter.com/fVrTOGBdV1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2021

Match details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 16th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Utah Jazz Preview

Advertisement

The Utah Jazz have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

The Utah Jazz have been very efficient in both offense and defence this campaign. Rudy Gobert has reinstated himself as the best defender in the league and is averaging a double-double, with 14.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per outing.

His presence means that the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley have been able to focus on their offensive games, with Jordan Clarkson contributing off the bench too.

The Utah Jazz are leading the Western Conference with a 28-10 record. They had a minor blip against the Warriors in their last game and will be itching to get back to winning ways.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has hardly put a foot wrong all season for the Utah Jazz. He has been in destructive form in recent weeks, scoring more than 20 points in his last six games.

Donovan Mitchell is on fire. 🔥😤 pic.twitter.com/FzOMCoC3zM — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) February 10, 2021

He has been shooting at around 38.1% from the 3-point zone, perhaps the only stat he can realistically improve on. Donovan Mitchell is also producing 24.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and looks set to lead his team to a potential NBA championship this season.

Advertisement

Utah Jazz predicted lineup.

G Donovan Mitchell, G Mike Conley Jr., F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Boston Celtics Preview

Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have finally been able to count on Marcus Smart, which could be key to the postseason hopes. The Celtics, who struggled in defence in Smart's absence, will likely see a few new faces before the NBA trade deadline.

They have had a decent season but need more depth to realistically challenge for the championship. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been nothing short of brilliant, but Kemba Walker has lost a bit of steam in the last few games.

Key Player – Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has had a fruitful last few weeks and has been the one constant for the injury-plagued Boston Celtics.

He is averaging more than 25 points per game, but he has been a bit inconsistent with his 3-point shooting. Nevertheless, he has posted career-best numbers in points and assists this campaign and is also averaging 1.3 steals per game.

this sequence from Jayson Tatum. holy hell. pic.twitter.com/oOCPCm45Sg — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 15, 2021

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Jaylen Brown, G Kemba Walker, F Jayson Tatum, F Daniel Theis, C Tristan Thompson.

Advertisement

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Match Prediction

Both teams have realistic title ambitions this season and come into the second half of the season in strong positions.

The Boston Celtics are set for the playoffs and will probably see a couple of new faces soon, while the Utah Jazz have been nothing short of dominant this campaign.

Overall, the Utah Jazz have an advantage, considering their form and the fact that Marcus Smart will likely get his first start in a few weeks.

Where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics matchup?

The coverage of the Boston Celtics - Houston Rockets matchup will be shown live on NBC Sports Boston and the TNT network. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.