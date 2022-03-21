Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will travel to the borough of Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Nets in an inter-conference clash between teams with postseason aspirations.

The Jazz, 45-36, are fourth in the Western Conference as they close in on the Golden State Warriors, 44-27, for second place. The Jazz are on a three-game winning run. Injuries have plagued the team, though, as their championship aspirations appear to be crumbling right before their very eyes.

Meanwhile, the Nets, 37-34, have slid down the summit of the Eastern Conference standings. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the eighth-placed team in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant has only recently returned from a knee injury, while Kyrie Irving continues to be unavailable for home games. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons is yet to make his debut for the Nets.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Danuel Jouse Jr. and Trent Forrest are unavailable due to knee and wrist injuries, respectively. Udoka Azubuike, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are also unavailable.

Player Status Reason Danuel House Jr. Out Knee Trent Forrest Out Wrist Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle Mike Conley Out Injury maintenance Bojan Bogdanovic Out Calf

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving is unavailable for selection due to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate in Brooklyn. Ben Simmons is out with a back injury, with LaMarcus Aldridge joining him on the sidelines because of a hip problem.

Player Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Unavailable Joe Harris Out Ankle Ben Simmons Out Conditioning/ back LaMarcus Aldridge Out Hip

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 21st, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Utah Jazz 45-26 -110 O 230 -1 Brooklyn Nets 37-34 -110 U 230 +1

Both the Jazz and the Nets are missing key players, especially the latter, who are without Irving and Simmons. However, the Nets will go into this matchup as the favorites because of the form of Kevin Durant and their recent form.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 34 PPG in his last three games The Jazz are 19-15 on the road this season. The Jazz have won six of their last ten games.

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Kevin Durant is averaging 33.3 PPG in his last four games. The Nets are 15-19 at home this season. The Nets will be without the services of Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson are expected to man the backcourt, while the frontcourt should be taken care of by Rudy Gay and Royce O'Neale. If Rudy Gobert isn't fit, Hassan Whiteside could be the center.

Brooklyn Nets

Goran Dragic and Seth Curry should man the backcourt for the Nets, while the frontcourt could be taken care of by Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown. Andre Drummond could be the center.

The Nets have won five of their last six games. The Jazz have won their last three games. Brooklyn have won five of their last ten games, while the Jazz have won six of their last ten.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G: Jordan Clarkson; G: Donovan Mitchell; F: Rudy Gay; F: Royce O'Neal; C: Rudy Gobert.

Brooklyn Nets

G - Goran Dragic; G - Seth Curry; F - Bruce Brown; F - Kevin Durant; C - Andre Drummond.

