Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview and Predictions - 14th January 2020

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets host the Utah Jazz

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Tuesday 14th, January 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Last Game Result

Utah Jazz (27-12): 127-116 win over the Washington Wizards (12th January)

Brooklyn Nets (18-20): 108-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks (12th January)

Utah Jazz Preview

After making a slow start to the season, the Utah Jazz have surged over the past month. The 127-116 win over the Washington Wizards was their ninth consecutive victory, and Quin Snyder's team has not lost since before Christmas. While Mike Conley remains sidelined, the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, and Emmanuel Mudiay have stepped up - and only the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have managed more wins than the Jazz so far this season. Donovan Mitchell could miss a second consecutive game due to illness although Utah possesses a respectable 12-9 road record.

Key Player - Bojan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic has proved to be an excellent addition to the Utah roster

Some experts questioned Utah's decision to sign Bogdanovic to a long-term deal last summer, although the Croatian is currently proving his worth to the team. Over 38 appearances, the 30-year-old is averaging career highs in points (21.0) and rebounds (4.3), and he has also reached at least 30 points in two of his past four games.

Jazz Predicted Lineup

Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Emmanuel Mudiay

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Following a two-month hiatus, the Brooklyn Nets received a huge boost on Sunday evening as Kyrie Irving made his much-anticipated return from injury. The All-Star played a vital role as the Nets picked up a much-needed win against a poor Atlanta Hawks side, and Irving's return has provided a huge lift to a team that has struggled to meet expectations this season. Brooklyn's 18-20 record is enough for seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, although the Nets will be confident of climbing the standings following Irving's return - and a win over the high-flying Jazz would be a huge statement of intent.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving made his return against the Atlanta Hawks

After missing more than two months, Irving looked incredibly sharp on his return as he finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 20 minutes. His playing time may once again be limited against the Jazz, although he provides the Nets with the crucial spark that they have been missing.

Nets Predicted Lineup

Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyrie Irving

Jazz vs Nets Match Prediction

Both teams enter the game with plenty of momentum, and the Jazz will be eager to extend their winning streak to 10 games. However, the fans at Barclays Center will be fully behind the Nets following Irving's return, and Kenny Atkinson's may come away with a huge victory.

Where to Watch Jazz vs Nets?

The game will be broadcast live on YES and AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain from 7:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.