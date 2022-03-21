Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets will lock horns in a blockbuster NBA matchup at the Barclays Center on Monday (March 21).

The Jazz will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They defeated the New York Knicks 108-92 in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Nets are coming off a 128-123 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, March 21st; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, March 22nd; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Utah Jazz Preview

Donovan Mitchell in action during an NBA game.

Despite being shorthanded, the Jazz took care of the Knicks in style. Quin Snyder was without two key starters in Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic on the night. In their absence, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert displayed their All-Star caliber abilities.

Mitchell had 36 points on seven of 12 shooting from three-point range, while Gobert finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Utah trailed by five points at the end of the first quarter but came back strong and went into halftime with a seven-point lead. From there on, they dominated the game and came away with a comfortable win.

The Jazz were lethal, as always, from three-point range, making 17 triples as a team. They also restricted their turnovers, committing only 11 of them. They will have to do more of the same to improve their chances of beating the star-studded Nets team.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Donovan Mitchell | G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | F - Royce O'Neale | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Rudy Gobert

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kevin Durant in action during an NBA game.

The Nets continue their fight to win games, despite having a depleted roster, especially at home. Ben Simmons is yet to make his debut, while Kyrie Irving's vaccination status continues to limit his inclusion in the lineup for home games.

Brooklyn earned a hard-fought 128-123 win against the rebuilding Trail Blazers in their last match. Kevin Durant, Seth Curry and Goran Dragic were key architects for the victory. Durant had 35 points on 11 of 15 shooting, Curry scored 27 points on seven of 11 shooting from the arc, while Dragic ran the show from the point guard position, dishing out ten dimes on the night.

The Nets were efficient offensively, making 50% of their shots from the field while also registering 29 team assists. However, they struggled on defense and will have to improve in that area to have a healthy chance of defeating Utah.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Goran Dragic | G - Seth Curry | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Andre Drummond.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 21, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Utah Jazz 45-26 +121 Over 229.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Brooklyn Nets 37-34 -102 Under 229.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110)

The Jazz enter this game as the favorites on the back of their stellar recent record, during which they have won three matches in a row. The Nets, meanwhile, have a 15-19 record at home and may struggle defensively to cope with the league's #1 rated offensive team.

Odds sourced from Action Network.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

The Jazz have won their last three games in a row. Utah is 18-18 against the spread on the road. Donovan Mitchell has scored 30 points in his last two consecutive games.

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

The Nets are 19-17 against the spread at home. Brooklyn's totals have gone OVER in their last three games in a row. Kevin Durant is averaging 30 points per game since the start of March.

Jazz vs Nets Match Prediction

The Jazz will enter the game as the favorites. They have been a more consistent team compared to the Nets and are also on a three-game winning streak. That will give them plenty of momentum heading into this contest. Utah could also get to capitalize on the Nets lacking star power, with only Kevin Durant available for the New York-based franchise.

Brooklyn is 15-19 at home this season. The Jazz have won four of their last five games. Utah is 6-6 on the road against the Eastern Conference teams.

Where to watch Jazz vs Nets

The game between the Jazz and the Nets will be nationally televised by NBA TV. Local TV coverage will be provided by AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Utah) and YES network (Brooklyn). Fans can also catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

