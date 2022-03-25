Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will continue their road trip against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Friday, Mar. 25.

The Jazz are coming off a 97-125 loss against the Boston Celtics. With their second loss in a row, the Jazz (45-28) find themselves tied for fourth place in the East.

The Charlotte Hornets (37-36), meanwhile, are coming off a 121-106 loss at home against the New York Knicks. The Hornets are ninth in the East.

Friday's matchup will be the final game of the regular season between the jazz and the Hornets. Utah won their only meeting of the season and will eye a clean sweep of their season series.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, Mar. 25, 2022; 19:00 ET (Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022; 04:30 IST)

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets

Although the Jazz started off their road trip on a high with a win against the Knicks, they have lost consecutive games since then.

Currently tied for fourth place with the Dallas Mavericks, the Jazz have slipped down the rankings in the West. Although Utah is the best offensive team in the league, the Celtics managed to restrict them to less than 100 points.

Donovan Mitchell notched up 37 points for the Jazz. However, Rudy Gobert, their next highest scorer, could contribute only 14 as the Jazz were completely outclassed on the road.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Eric Paschall | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have been a wildly inconsistent team this season. The Knicks loss snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Knicks started off hot, scoring 40 points in the first quarter. They made 20 three-pointers in the game. Charlotte, meanwhile, shot 47.2% from the field and 28.3% from beyond the arc. Struggling to score consistently, the Hornets couldn't produce a response to New York's offense.

LaMelo Ball ended the night with 32 points. He was joined by Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier, who had 15 and 18 points, respectively. However, Charlotte struggled due to poor contributions from the bench.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - PJ Washington | C - Mason Plumlee.

Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Utah Jazz 48-25 -164 Over 230.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Charlotte Hornets 37-36 +138 Under 230.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110)

The Jazz are expected to win this matchup against the Hornets primarily because of their superior record and better offensive versatility.

Utah is on a losing slide and have negative momentum heading into this away fixture. However, their high-powered offense could help them beat a poor defensive unit like the Hornets.

Odds Sourced from: FanDuel SB

Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

Utah Jazz

The Jazz are 3-2 in their last five games. Utah has the best offensive rating in the league (116.1). Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points and 5.6 assists in his last 10 outings.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have a 19-18 record at home. Charlotte has a defensive rating of 116.4 in the March' 22. LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.1 points and 7.0 assists per game in his last 10 outings.

Jazz vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz should emerge victorious against the Hornets on the road.

Although Charlotte does enjoy homecourt advantage, the Hornets have been a relatively poor defensive unit this season, especially recently. Meanwhile, Utah has the best offensive rating this season. While also considering the form Donovan Mitchell has been in, the Jazz have a great chance of running away with this game.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets game?

The Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast - Charlotte. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM.

