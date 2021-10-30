Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will host the Utah Jazz in a regular-season game at United Center on October 30th.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a tough 103-104 loss against the New York Knicks. Coming off their first loss of the 2021-22 campaign, the Bulls will look to quickly bounce back and establish themselves as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Utah Jazz remain the only undefeated team in the NBA. With a 4-0 record heading into this matchup, the Jazz are the number one seed in the Western Conference. They will attempt to continue their winning streak in this game against the Bulls.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Mike Conley in action for the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are enjoying a successful start to their 2021-22 campaign. Posing to be a title-contending team, the Jazz ended the 2020-21 regular-season with the best record in the West.

However, heading into this matchup, the Jazz will be missing some pieces from their roster. The Utah Jazz made a great move in acquiring a veteran such as Rudy Gay in the offseason. However, Gay is expected to be out indefinitely for the side after he sustained a foot injury in late September.

Additions to the Jazz injury report include Mike Conley, who is out due to right knee maintenance. The team may also see Hassan Whiteside sidelined from the game due to a hand contusion.

Eric Walden @tribjazz New additions to the Jazz injury report:



OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance



PROBABLE- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion New additions to the Jazz injury report:OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance PROBABLE- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion

The Utah Jazz also saw the absence of Miye Oni in their last game, who missed the game due to illness. Udoka Azubuike has been assigned to the G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Rudy Gay Out Foot Mike Conley Out Knee Hassan Whiteside Doubtful Hand Miye Onio Doubtful Illness Udoka Azubuike Out G League

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Patrick Williams defends Kevin Durant [Source: NBC Sports]

With the new additions to the Chicago Bulls, the roster has seen some changes in their rotation. The chemistry has been clicking right off the bat as the team started their season 4-0.

The Bulls, however, do have some injuries to report ahead of this matchup against the Utah Jazz. Their most recent addition was Patrick Williams, who sustained a wrist injury in the game against the New York Knicks. He is expected the rest of the season.

Chicago Tribune Sports @ChicagoSports



trib.al/0E0CsvS Bulls forward Patrick Williams dislocated his left wrist during Thursday’s game against the Knicks and reportedly will miss the remainder of the regular season. Bulls forward Patrick Williams dislocated his left wrist during Thursday’s game against the Knicks and reportedly will miss the remainder of the regular season.trib.al/0E0CsvS

Coby White continues to be sidelined from the Chicago Bulls roster due to a shoulder injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Patrick Williams Out Wrist Coby White Out Shoulder

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell goes up for a dunk at the Utah Jazz game

The Utah Jazz have one of the most efficient systems under head coach Quin Snyder. Led by the duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz have continued to be a dominant side on both ends of the floor. Although early in the season, Gobert has also made a strong entry into the MVP race.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Basketball-reference’s NBA MVP Award Tracker:



1. Rudy Gobert

2. Stephen Curry

3. Jimmy Butler

4. Zach LaVine

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

6. Karl-Anthony Towns

7. Nikola Jokic

8. Trae Young

9. Julius Randle

10. DeMar DeRozan Basketball-reference’s NBA MVP Award Tracker: 1. Rudy Gobert 2. Stephen Curry 3. Jimmy Butler 4. Zach LaVine 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo 6. Karl-Anthony Towns 7. Nikola Jokic 8. Trae Young 9. Julius Randle 10. DeMar DeRozan

The Jazz are also served by some great role players such as Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale. Bogdan Bogdanovic continues to be a solid secondary scorer in the Jazz system.

The Utah Jazz also have a solid bench rotation led by Jordan Clarkson, the NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year. Coming off the bench, Clarkson is a reliable scorer and a genuine perimeter threat for the team. He will play a big role in the matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball faces off against his old team at the Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans game

The Chicago Bulls have one of the best starting rotations in the Eastern Conference. Led by Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls only fortified their side with the addition of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.

While the starting rotation looks solid, the bench rotation was also fortified by the addition of Alex Caruso to their ranks. The acquisitions of Ball and Caruso have provided solid defensive anchors to the Bulls' roster.

Additionally, the Chicago Bulls are also seeing some great minutes from Javonte Green. Although he didn't receive many minutes in the game against New York, Chicago may be forced to use the 28-year old in the starting rotation owing to the absence of Patrick Williams from the side.

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5's

Utah Jazz

G - Jordan Clarkson | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

Chicago Bulls

ALSO READ Article Continues below

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Edited by Parimal Dagdee