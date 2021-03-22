Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - March 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues with another enticing fixture as the West-leading Utah Jazz lock horns with the sluggish Chicago Bulls for their first meeting of the 2020-21 season.

The Utah Jazz will enter this matchup with a 14-9 away record, closing out a five-game road trip with this contest. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak but continue to be below .500 on the season. Their lackluster performances this campaign have turned them into sellers at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, March 22nd, 2021 9:00 PM ET. (Tuesday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are still the proud owners of the best winning percentage (.732) in the association but have lost a step or two since the All-Star break. Heading into this matchup, Donovan Mitchell and co. have split their last ten games.

That said, the Utah Jazz have been able to maintain their pole position in the West with a 30-11 record.

After a disappointing loss to the Wizards, the Jazz returned to their winning ways with a three-point win over the Toronto Raptors. Leading the charge on the night was none other than 2021 All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who produced a 31-point outing en route to their 30th win of the campaign.

Mitchell's frontcourt partner and the other Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert registered another double-double performance, while Joe Ingles sparked a light off the bench with 19 points.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is the heart and soul of the Utah Jazz franchise. The 24-year-old has been striving hard to keep his side ahead of the competition that is in hot pursuit of their pole position in the West. Mitchell is averaging a splendid 31 points in his last three games, which includes a 42-point performance against the Wizards.

The 4th year guard has been leading the Utah Jazz in the scoring department with an average of 25.3 points on the 42.2% shooting from the field in 39 games so far. He is shooting 37.2% from the distance and 83.3% from the free-throw line. Mitchell will need to produce another stellar outing as he battles against a red-hot Zach LaVine in the backcourt on Monday night.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls continue their struggles to make it back into the playoff reckoning. However, a recent change in their lineup could prove to be the difference-maker. Bulls coach Billy Donovan has replaced Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. with veterans Tomas Satoransky and Thaddeus Young in the starting five.

It will be interesting to see how the Chicago Bulls perform in the coming days. If the franchise finds success with the lineup change, the coaching staff may roll the dice by committing to the new lineup the rest of the way.

Bounced back in Detroit



⭐ Zach: 18 points, 3 threes

⭐ Lauri: 16 points, 3 threes, 8 rebs

⭐ Bulls: 14-for-28 from three@ConstellationEG | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/rywJEoq9Q7 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 22, 2021

After dropping one to the Denver Nuggets in a thrilling overtime decision, the Chicago Bulls bounced back with a win against the Detroit Pistons in their previous outing.

Zach LaVine and the crew launched a balanced attack with no player dominating the scoreboard, earning their 19th victory of the campaign thanks to a total team effort. However, the new-look Chicago Bulls lineup will truly be tested when they take on an elite club like the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is the undisputed MVP of the Chicago Bulls. The 7th year guard has taken a leap this campaign, posting incredible numbers across the board night in and night out. The former slam dunk champion received the honor of his first All-Star selection this year as he reaches his prime in the NBA.

The upcoming fixture will feature LaVine going up against his Utah Jazz counterpart Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt. Their matchup at the shooting guard position is sure to produce some highlight-worthy plays.

In 41 games for the Chicago Bulls, Zach has averaged 28.3 points on a terrific 52% shooting display from the field, and an effective 43% shooting accuracy from the deep. For the Chicago Bulls to pull off an upset in this fixture will require a big outing from Zach LaVine.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Tomas Satoransky, G Zach LaVine, F Lauri Markkanen, F Patrick Williams, C Thaddeus Young

Jazz vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz have indeed experienced some turbulence in the second half of their campaign, however, they still enter this matchup as the favorites to win this tie. Donovan Mitchell has caught fire from the floor and could yet again produce another game-winning presentation on Monday night.

On the other end, the Chicago Bulls will be hopeful the lineup changes stick and give them a fighting chance against the conference-leading Utah Jazz. The fixture is set to produce a showdown between Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine.

The Chicago Bulls have a decent chance of turning the tables at the United Center but will be rolling out as underdogs in this contest.

Where to watch Jazz vs Bulls?

The game between the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls will be telecast on AT&T SportsNet and NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.