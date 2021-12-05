Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will begin their four-game road trip when they visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Both teams will look to continue their winning streaks at the expense of the other.

The Cavaliers ended their five-game losing streak against the Orlando Magic last week, and haven't lost a game since then. They enter this matchup on a four-game win streak, which includes victories over the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, have won seven of their last nine games. They are looking like the dominant team they were last year, and are currently 15-7 for the third-best record in the West. They have the least losses when facing other Western teams; they are 9-2 in the conference.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Jordan Clarkson and Hassan Whiteside of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have removed Trent Forrest from their injury report. He was ruled out of their last game against Boston due to a non-COVID-related illness, but is available for this clash.

Udoka Azubuike suffered an ankle injury during his time with the Salt Lake City Stars, and he is ruled out until further notice.

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Video of Jazz center Udoka Azubuike's serious leg injury for the SLC Stars tonight. Not for the squeamish. Video of Jazz center Udoka Azubuike's serious leg injury for the SLC Stars tonight. Not for the squeamish. https://t.co/9W51E6fbzy

Player Name: Status: Reason: Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Injury Hassan Whiteside Questionable Left Glute Contusion Elijah Hughes Out G-League - On Assignment Malik Fitts Out G-League - Two-way

Hassan Whiteside is questionable for this game due to a left glute contusion. Meanwhile, Elijah Hughes and Malik Fitts have both been sent to the team's G-League affiliate, Salt Lake City Stars.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers against the Washington Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a few names on their injury report ahead of tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.

Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markannen are off the Cavaliers' injury report. Dean Wade and Collin Sexton won't play against the Jazz, while Cedi Osman is questionable. Wade is suffering from a calf injury, while Osman is dealing with back problems. Sexton is sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for his left meniscus tear.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Dean Wade Out Right Calf Strain Cedi Osman Questionable Lower Back Soreness RJ Nembhard Jr. Out G-League - On Assignment Tacko Fall Out G-League - On Assignment Collin Sexton Out Right Knee Injury

Tacko Fall and RJ Nembhard Jr., meanwhile, have both been sent to the team's G-League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.

Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have their starting lineup intact. Mike Conley should run point while Donovan Mitchell joins him in the backcourt.

Bojan Bogdanovic will likely play small forward, and Royce O'Neale starts as power forward. Rudy Gobert should retain his center role. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles have continued to impress off the bench. Clarkson is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely deploy the same lineup from their last game. Darius Garland should run the point guard position while Isaac Okoro starts as the two-guard.

Lauri Markkanen is 6' 11", but plays small forward, while rookie Evan Mobley gets power forward duties. Finally, Jarrett Allen is the team's bonafide center, who could have his hands full against Rudy Gobert. Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love should get the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Joe Ingles | C - Rudy Gobert.

Cleveland Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Evan Mobely | C - Jarrett Allen.

