Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - December 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will begin a four-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday in a 2021-22 NBA game.

The Jazz will enter this contest with seven wins in their last nine games. They defeated the Boston Celtics 137-130 in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have also been in tremendous form of late. They beat the Washington Wizards 116-101 to extend their winning streak to four games.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 5; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, December 6; 2:00 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz have continued to dominate opponents with their stellar offense this season. Their ball movement and three-point shooting were their reliable weapons once again as they held off the Boston Celtics to claim their 15th win of the ongoing campaign.

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 34 points on 12 of 22 shooting (six threes), while Mike Conley had 29 on seven-of-seven shooting from the three-point range. Six players scored in double digits for Utah as they made a season-high 27 threes on the night. That proved to be crucial as Boston shot only 51.6% from the floor.

The Utah Jazz need to do a better job of keeping the ball, though. They committed 19 turnovers in their last game. That allowed their opponents to come back into the contest, despite the Jazz leading by 14 points at one stage.

The Cleveland Cavaliers score 15.6% of their points off turnovers, so the Jazz will have to improve on that front.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell will need to be at his best once again to give the Utah Jazz a chance to win this game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs have conceded just 101.7 points per contest, the second-best record in the NBA so far. Mitchell's scoring and playmaking could come in handy for the Jazz once again.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter CAN’T STOP HIM.



Donovan Mitchell with the dagger 😱 CAN’T STOP HIM.Donovan Mitchell with the dagger 😱 https://t.co/zK58ILUoTb

The guard is averaging 23.2 points and 5.1 assists per game this season. He has registered back-to-back 30-point outings heading into this contest. Mitchell has form and momentum on his side, making him a key player for this game.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most exciting teams this season. They have been solid at both ends of the floor throughout their last four games.

The Cavaliers looked unstoppable against the Wizards, in their previous outing. They took a commanding 19-point lead at half-time, and led by as many as 36 at one stage to eventually record a comfortable win. Darius Garland bagged 32 points and ten assists, while Jarrett Allen had 28 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been remarkable defensively. They have used their size to their advantage, and haven't allowed any of their last 13 opponents to shoot above 40% from the deep.

It will be interesting to see if they can keep this streak going against the Utah Jazz, who have been shooting lights out over their last few outings.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley has been one of the most impressive rookies this season. The 20-year-old has bolstered the team defensively. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-0 since his return from injury. That explains how crucial he has been to their chances of producing winning performances.

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie Think this play encapsulates a lot of what makes Evan Mobley one of the most valuable long-term players in the NBA moving forward.



Contains in PnR coverage then gets the help block, corrals the rebound, sprints down floor, posts his man, then finds the backdoor cut for an assist Think this play encapsulates a lot of what makes Evan Mobley one of the most valuable long-term players in the NBA moving forward.Contains in PnR coverage then gets the help block, corrals the rebound, sprints down floor, posts his man, then finds the backdoor cut for an assist https://t.co/Fddugzyp8K

Mobley's ability to anchor his team's defense could be key against the Utah Jazz, the best offensive team in the league, with a rating of 116.2. If Mobley can also create an impact scoring-wise, Cleveland might fancy their chances of extending their winning streak to five games.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Jazz vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The game between the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a very close one. Both teams have been in stellar form of late, and have played to their strengths exceptionally well.

That makes it difficult to pick a clear favorite for this contest. However, considering Utah's experience and track record away from home (6-3), they might have a slight edge over the Cavs to win this game.

Where to watch Jazz vs Cavaliers?

Also Read Article Continues below

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Ohio will provide local coverage of the game between the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fans can also view the match online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav