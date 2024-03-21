Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for March 21 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz visit the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series, with both teams splitting them. It is included in the NBA's seven-game slate.

The Jazz(29-40) are 12th in the West, coming off a 119-107 loss to the OKC Thunder on the first set of their back-to-back on the road. The loss was their third straight, and they have gone 1-6 in the past seven games.

On the other hand, the Mavericks(40-29) are seventh in the West and second in the Southwest. They are coming off back-to-back wins, including their 107-105 win over the Denver Nuggets, capped by Kyrie Irving's game-winner.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks injury report

Utah Jazz injury report for March 21

The Jazz have listed two players on their injury report: Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps contusion) and Jordan Clarkson (groin) are game-time decisions.

Player Status Injury Laurri Markkanen day-to-day / game-time decision quadriceps contusion maintenance Jordan Clarkson day-to-day / game-time decision groin

The status of the two standout players for the Jazz will be updated on the injury report as soon as the team provides additional details regarding their conditions.

What happened to Jordan Clarkson?

Jordan Clarkson sustained a groin injury during the game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. He has subsequently missed the last four games and missed the team's practice on Wednesday.

Keyonte George has consistently played over 30 minutes in each of his last five games, underscoring his significance within the team in place of Clarkson.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 21

At the time of writing, the Mavericks have provided an injury report listing two players. Josh Green is anticipated to be sidelined due to an ankle injury and is expected to return after April 2. Conversely, Brandon Williams, dealing with a wrist injury, remains a game-time decision for the upcoming game.

Player Status Injury Josh Green out ankle Brandon Williams game-time decision wrist

What happened to Josh Green?

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a sprained right ankle, head coach Jason Kidd confirmed on Sunday.

Consequently, Green will be absent from Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Green, 23, has contributed an average of 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 54 appearances this season, starting 32 of those games.

The injury occurred during the first quarter of Thursday's matchup against the OKC Thunder, resulting in Green needing assistance to exit the court.