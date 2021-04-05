Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz will look to continue their winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA when they head to the American Airlines Arena to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

The Utah Jazz are on a nine-game win streak, with most of their wins coming by double-digit margins. Although not as dominant as the Jazz, the Dallas Mavericks are also on a winning run themselves. They have won their last four games and are rapidly climbing their conference standings.

In their two-game mini-series earlier this season, the Utah Jazz won both matches.

The Utah Jazz will fancy a third win of the season against the Dallas Mavericks, who are ranked 26th in three-pointers allowed. The Mavericks' lackluster perimeter defense could also hurt them against a high-volume three-point shooting team like the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz just set the NBA record for threes made in a half (18), passing the 2018 Golden State Warriors (17). — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 4, 2021

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report

Utah Jazz

A major reason for the Utah Jazz's success this season is the fact that they have had a largely healthy roster.

They have hardly reported injuries this season, and four of their five starters have played more than 46 games. However, for this matchup, a few backup players have been listed on their injury report.

Elijah Hughes (illness) and Juwan Morgan (calf) did not play in the last game against the Orlando Magic and are questionable for this game too. Meanwhile, Udoka Azubuike is out indefinitely with a sprain in his right ankle.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Kristaps Porzingis as questionable for this game due to a wrist injury, while Josh Richardson is a doubtful starter because of a calf injury.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Mavericks PF/C Kristaps Porzingis (wrist) and SG/SF Josh Richardson (calf) are listed as questionable for Monday's game vs. the Jazz. PF/C Maxi Kleber (leg) is not listed on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/iAycxRsDNP — DK Nation (@dklive) April 4, 2021

Recently-acquired JJ Redick is out for at least a week, as he underwent a non-surgical procedure. Moreover, Willie Cauley-Stein is out due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, while Tyrell Terry is listed as 'day to day' for personal reasons.

Maxi Kleber will join the lineup, as he was left out of their injury report.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

With no reported injuries to their starters, the Utah Jazz should continue to use the same lineup from their last game.

Mike Conley should start as the point guard, with Donovan Mitchell joining him in the backcourt. Bojan Bogdanovic could start as the small forward as usual.

Royce O'Neale will likely continue to be the power forward, as he is one of the best perimeter defenders in the Utah Jazz roster. Finally, the frontrunner for 'Defensive Player of the Year', Rudy Gobert, should be the starting center.

Jordan Clarkson is making a case for 'Sixth Man of the Year', and Joe Ingles should continue his three-point shooting off the Jazz bench.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks

With two starters listed as questionable, the Dallas Mavericks' starting lineup could look slightly different for this game.

Luka Doncic should be the team's starting point guard as usual; he's been an All-Star every year except his rookie season. He is already 11th on the All-Time triple-double list and is the team's best player.

Tim Hardway Jr. is expected to reprise his starting role as the two-guard if Richardson doesn't lace up. Dorian Finney-Smith could be the usual small forward, and Maxi Kleber should join him in the frontcourt as the power forward.

Meanwhile, Dwight Powell or Boban Marjanovic are expected to start as the center in place of Kristaps Porzingis.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Dwight Powell.