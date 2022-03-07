Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz visit American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The two teams are facing off for the third time this season and the Jazz have won both the previous encounters. The two teams are just 1.5 games away from each other in the standings and in the event of a tie, the head-to-head matchup counts. Hence, the Mavericks will try to make a mark in the season series in this clash.

The Utah Jazz have stabilized their season after a rough month of January. They lost 12 of their 17 games in January but have won 10 of their 12 games since. They are in the rearview mirror of the third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies with just 2.5 games behind. The team is finally playing with a cohesive unit after dealing with injuries for a major chunk of games. No major power ranking or publication has them as a title favorite so they are playing extremely motivated lately.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, are dominating of late because of Luka Doncic's exploits. He is playing at an MVP level and many analysts believe he deserves consideration for the award. He is averaging nearly 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists per game in his last 20 outings and has carried the Mavs to victory against elite teams like the Golden State Warriors (twice), Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, among others.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz against the LA Lakers

Mike Conley didn't play in the last game against the OKC Thunder due to injury management related to his knee. He was resting for that game and is expected to lace up in this game. The only other player on the report is Juancho Hernangomez who is questionable due to a right sacral contusion.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Juancho Hernangomez Questionable Right Sacral Contusion Mike Conley Questionable Right Knee Injury - Management

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts as the Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors

The Mavericks might have to play without their talisman Luka Doncic as he is listed probable to play due to a toe sprain. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Theo Pinson are both out because of long-term injuries and Marquese Chriss joins them on the sidelines due to a sore knee. Additionally, Maxi Kleber and Jalen Brunson are both questionable for this clash due to ankle soreness and foot contusion, respectively.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Luka Doncic Probable Left Toe Sprain Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Surgery Theo Pinson Out Right Fifth Finger Fracture Marquese Chriss Out Right Knee Soreness Maxi Kleber Questionable Right Ankle Soreness Jalen Brunson Questionable Right Foot Contusion

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will likely deploy their ideal lineup for this game if Conley plays. If he doesn't lace up then either Trent Forrest or Jordan Clarkson is expected to play the point alongside Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale should form the forward pair with O'Neale at the four. Rudy Gobert should retain his center position with Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike coming off the bench for that role. Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Eric Pascall should get major minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks will deploy their most recent lineup if Doncic doesn't lace up. Spencer Dinwiddie will step up as the point guard in his absence and the rest of the lineup will remain the same. Jalen Brunson will join Dinwiddie in the backcourt and Reggie Bullock will play the small forward. Dorian Finney-Smith will play the power forward position and Dwight Powell will retain his center role. Josh Green and Davis Bertans should get the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Trent Forrest | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Dallas Mavericks

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

