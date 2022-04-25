Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 25th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center for Game 5 of their first round playoff series. The two teams are tied at 2-2. after they split their home games.

The Jazz are facing scrutiny for their lackluster perimeter defense. Their opponents have constantly exploited Rudy Gobert's propensity to stay in the paint, launching threes with a simple screen action.

The Mavericks have shot 38.8% from the three-point range. Starters Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock are shooting over 40%, while Maxi Kleber is converting at 60% off the bench.

Many have suggested that Gobert should be benched in the closing minutes of games, but his role in the Jazz's latest win shut down his critics. The Frenchman dropped 17 points and 15 rebounds in Game 4 along, including a game-winning dunk.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, have been rolling even without Luka Doncic, who returned for Game 4 after missing the first three contests. He dropped 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals on 52% shooting in 34 minutes.

Jalen Brunson has been incredible in this series, averaging nearly 30 points per game. He carried the offensive load in Doncic's absence and has been the ideal backcourt partner for the latter this season.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Royce O'Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic (right) of the Jazz

Udoka Azubuike and Trent Forrest are out for the Jazz. Azubuike underwent surgery on his ankle and isn't expected to play this season, while Forrest is dealing with a midfoot sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Surgery Trent Forrest Out Left Midfoot Sprain

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Frank Ntilikina is listed as questionable due to an illness, while Tim Hardaway Jr. is ruled due to surgery on his foot.

Player Name Status Reason Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Surgery Frank Ntilikina Questionable Illness

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 25th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Dallas Mavericks (4) 2-2 -152 U 212.5 -3.0 Utah Jazz (5) 2-2 +128 O 212.5 +3.0

The Mavericks are slightly favored over the Jazz, as the game is at their home in Texas. The two teams are pretty evenly matched, so this game could go either way. However, the return of Luka Doncic has boosted the Mavericks' chances.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Utah Jazz

The Jazz are shooting at 32.5% from the three-point range. Rudy Gobert is averaging 14 boards per game in this series. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.3 points per game in this series.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks were 29-12 at home in the regular season. Luka Doncic shot 40% from the three-point range in Game 4. Jalen Brunson is averaging 4.8 assists per game in this series.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will deploy their ideal lineup. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should start in the backcourt, while Bogdanovic plays small forward. Royce O'Neale will likely play as the power forward, while Rudy Gobert retains his center position. Jordan Clarkson should come off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks on the bench

The Mavericks should start Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson in the backcourt, with Spencer Dinwiddie coming off the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith will likely play the power forward, while Reggie Bullock starts as small forward. Dwight Powell should play the center.

The totals have gone over in four of the Mavericks' last five games. The totals have gone under in three of the Jazz's last five games. The Mavericks are 3-2 in their last five games against the spread.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

