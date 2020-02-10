Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Prediction - 10th February 2020

The Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Monday 10th February 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last Game Result

Utah Jazz (34-18): 114-113 win over the Houston Rockets (9th February)

Dallas Mavericks (32-21): 116-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets (8th February)

Utah Jazz Preview

After embarking on a five-game losing streak, the Jazz have responded by picking up narrow wins over the Trail Blazers and Rockets. Utah's win over Portland was overshadowed by some questionable officiating, although Bojan Bogdanovic's buzzer-beater on Sunday handed the Jazz a huge win over the team that eliminated from last seasons playoffs.

The win was enough to keep Utah above the Rockets in the West standings - and the Quin Snyder's team remain on course to finish in the top four seeds. Allowing 107.1 points per game - Utah has slipped out of the NBA's top five defensive teams, although the offense has picked up following a slow start - and Mike Conley is starting to play a pivotal role.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell's form for the Jazz earned the guard a first All-Star appearance

Donovan Mitchell's form has been somewhat inconsistent over the past two weeks, although the 23-year-old finished with 24 points during Sunday's win over the Rockets. Over 51 games, Mitchell is averaging career highs in points (24.3), rebounds (4.3),. and assists (4.3) and the guard is also shooting 45.3 percent from the field.

Advertisement

Jazz Predicted Lineup:

Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley Jr.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic has missed Dallas' past six games through injury - and the Mavs have posted just a 3-3 record during the Slovenian's absence. Kristaps Porzingis also missed Saturday's clash with the Charlotte Hornets, although Seth Curry's 28 points from the bench were enough to secure a morale-boosting win.

Averaging 116.1 points per contest, only the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks are outscoring the Mavs, and Rick Carlisle's side has also improved defensively. However, Dallas has notably struggled when playing at home (14-13), and they have won just one of their past four contests at American Airlines Center.

Key Player - Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a solid performer for the Mavs

Heading into the season, Tim Hardaway Jr. was expected to be traded, although the 27-year-old is playing a vital role for the playoff-chasing Mavs. Over 50 appearances, Hardaway has averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest - and with Porzingis' participation doubtful - he will once again be key to the Mavs' chances.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup:

Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Willie Cauley-Stein, Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Jazz vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Mavs have enjoyed an extra day of rest, although Carlisle's side has often come up short at American Airlines Center, and the Jazz should have enough quality to pick up a huge win over their Western Conference rivals.

Where to Watch Jazz vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Southwest - Dallas and AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain from 8:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.