Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction April 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Utah Jazz for Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. The Jazz won the first game behind 32 points from Donovan Mitchell and 26 from Bojan Bogdanovic.

Game Two becomes a must-win for Dallas before the series shifts to Utah. Star point guard Luka Doncic is doubtful for this game, putting the Mavericks at a huge disadvantage once again.

The Jazz looked great defensively on Saturday, holding Dallas to just 38.2% shooting from the field and 28.1% from three. Three-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert is Utah's defensive anchor and should make life difficult for the Mavericks on Monday night.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Monday, April 18th, 8:30 PM EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Utah Jazz -225 -5 (-114) Over 205.5 (-110) Dallas Mavericks +188 +5 (-114) Under 205.5 (-110)

The Jazz have won each of their last five games against the spread in the first round, dating back to last year. They're also 13-5 overall in their last 18 games played in Dallas.

The Mavericks have beaten the spread just once in their last six playoff games as the underdogs.

In six of the last eight meetings between the two teams, the total has gone under. With the Mavs missing Luka Doncic and his 28.4 points per game, this game could be another low-scoring affair.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Best Picks

Pick #1: Royce O'Neale Over 12.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists.

Royce O'Neale has not been shooting well as of late, but he is still logging around 30 minutes a game. In fact, he shot just 37% from the field in March and April combined, but is still valuable due to his defensive prowess.

O'Neale shot 45.7% overall from the field for the season, so his shooting numbers will eventually improve. With the line for his points, rebounds, and assists set very low, look for the 28-year-old to have a bounce-back game.

Pick #2: Donovan Mitchell Over 38.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists.

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists in Game One. However, he shot poorly from the field, going 10-for-29.

Mitchell's usage should increase considerably in the playoffs, as he should have the ball in his hands in almost every possession. Look for Mitchell to provide an all-around stat line once again.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Mavericks were able to keep Game One competitive without their star Luka Doncic before eventually losing by six to the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell hit two free throws to cover the spread in the final seconds by one point.

The Jazz's stellar defense should once again be too much for the Mavericks and will be the difference in Game Two to give Utah a 2-0 advantage.

Prediction: Utah Jazz -5 (-114) & Under 205.5.

Edited by Adam Dickson