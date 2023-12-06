Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 6, 2023

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks will face each other for the first time this season on Wednesday. Utah is coming off a hard-fought 118-113 overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers despite playing undermanned. They will be hoping to get the same result versus Dallas even if Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk have been ruled out. The Jazz will be counting on Collin Sexton to step up big-time the way he did against the Blazers.

The Mavericks aren’t completely healthy as well heading into Wednesday’s game. Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams are ruled questionable. It remains to be seen if one of them can suit up to help Luka Doncic carry the team.

Dallas is just 2-5 in its last seven games, including back-to-back losses against the Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder. Doncic will be hoping to lead his team out of their funk.

Jazz coach Will Hardy went deep into his bench due to injuries to some of his best players. Omer Yurtseven, Keyonte George and Collin Sexton delivered for the team in their well-deserved win. Utah will have a chance to win on the road if it gets the same type of performance from its unsung heroes.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Utah Jazz (7-13) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-8)

Date and Time: December 6, 2023 | 8:30 PM ET

Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Game preview

The Jazz don’t have four of their best players due to an injury. Utah’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers was quite impressive considering its injury-riddled lineup. Coach Will Hardy will continue to rely on the team’s role players to hopefully win on the road.

Luka Doncic has been spectacular this season. Still, he needs a decent supporting cast. Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are unavailable. If Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr. are also unable to play, beating the undermanned Jazz will be tough to do.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted starting lineups

The Jazz could have the same starting unit in their win against the Blazers. John Collins, Simone Fontecchio, Omer Yurtseven, Ochai Agbaji and Keyonte George could line up for tip-off.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd could have a different starting five to snap out of their losing streak. Dereck Lively II, Seth Curry, Derrick Jones Jr. and Dwight Powell could join Luka Doncic to open the game against the Jazz.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Luka Doncic is the NBA’s second-leading scorer behind reigning MVP Joel Embiid. The Dallas Mavericks’ superstar point guard is averaging 31.4 points per game. Doncic’s points prop is over 32.5 (-111) and under 33.5 (-120). “Luka Legend” has scored over 32 points in four out of his last 10 games.

If Irving and Williams are unavailable, Doncic will be forced to score more for the Mavericks to have a chance of winning the game. He could go over 32 points on Wednesday night.

Rookie Keyonte George had one of his best games in the NBA in Utah’s win over Portland when he scored 21 points. He is averaging a modest 10.5 PPG. The over/under points prop for him is 15.5. Bettors get -105 for over and -120 for under.

As the Utah Jazz will again be without Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen, two of the team’s best scorers, George could go over 15 points.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The moneyline for the Jazz is +325 while it’s -425 for the Mavericks. Utah is a +9 underdog to beat Dallas on the road.

If the Mavericks play on Wednesday against the Jazz without Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Grant Williams, a win is still possible. They could snap out of their losing slump, but Utah could cover the spread.