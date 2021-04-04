Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Combined 5 - April 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing Western Conference showdown in the 2020-21 NBA, the surging Utah Jazz will take on the improving Dallas Mavericks for the third time this season.

The two sides previously battled in a mini-series in January, where the West-leading Utah Jazz swept their counterparts with ease. Their upcoming fixture could be more competitive, as both sides are coming in with winning streaks behind them.

Donovan Mitchell (26 PTS) and the @utahjazz set a franchise record with their 21st straight home win last night.. They look to make it 22 tonight!



🏀: JAZZ/MAGIC

⏰: 9:00 PM ET

📲💻: NBA LPpic.twitter.com/1NG0fWwlgD — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2021

The visiting Utah Jazz have been on a tear, winning nine straight games to sit atop the Western Conference table with a 38-11 record on the season.

Donovan Mitchell and co. are coming off a strong showing against the Orlando Magic, beating them 137-91. Quin Snyder's side had as many as six players scoring in double digits.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have also hit their stride, winning seven of their last ten games. They are seventh in the West, thanks to a 27-21 record on the season. Luka Doncic and crew are on a four-game winning streak and will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset in this blockbuster fixture.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks - Prediction

Donovan Mitchell (#45) of the Utah Jazz

After facing some turbulence at the All-Star break, the Utah Jazz have rekindled their early season form once again.

They are on a tear, thanks to their well-balanced offense and multiple star-caliber players performing at a high level. The Utah Jazz have registered a league-leading 812 three-pointers this season. They also possess the second-best offense, trailing only the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have also impressed of late. They are on the rise in the West as the playoffs inch closer. The Mavericks are scoring 117 points per game while allowing 112.1 points to opposing teams this campaign. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are feeding off each other, and their camaraderie has begun paying rich dividends.

Beyond the statistics, fans will get to relish Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell go mano-o-mano in the backcourt. The winner of this duel could be key in the outcome of this match. Nevertheless, considering their current form, the Utah Jazz are the favorites to win this game.

On that note, let's have a look at a hypothetical combined starting five of the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks - Combined 5

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis l Center - Rudy Gobert.

Both sides boast a high octane offense that should make for a high-flying affair on Monday.

The Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic will feature at the point guard position in our hypothetical lineup. He is the only player in league history with over 20 triple-double outings at 21 or less.

The 2x All-Star has taken the league by storm since joining the NBA in the 2018-19 season. His style of play has been compared with the great Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

This season, Doncic is playing like an MVP, posting a stellar 28.6 points per outing on 48.8% shooting from the field. He has also notched up 8.8 assists and 8.1 rebounds in 43 appearances for the Dallas Mavericks this campaign.

Advertisement

Players averaging 27/7/7 on 50/40% shooting in a month since the three-point era (1980):



— Luka Doncic in March

— Nikola Jokic in March

— LeBron James (6x)

— Michael Jordan

— Larry Bird



(min 10 games) pic.twitter.com/iBX25WsqjH — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2021

Donovan Mitchell will feature as the shooting guard in our hypothetical combined five. He may not be an MVP candidate, but he has been the most valuable player for the Utah Jazz this season.

The 'Spida' has been the driving force behind the Jazz' success as he continues to lead them on a nightly basis. Mithcell has been on a tear in the Utah Jazz's recent stretch, tallying at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 games.

He is also leading the Utah Jazz in the scoring department with a stellar average of 25.6 points per outing on a 44% shooting display from the field. The 2x All-Star has also dished out 5.5 assists and collected 4.4 rebounds per contest in 46 games this campaign.

Meanwhile, Bojan Bogdanovic will feature at the small forward position in our hypothetical lineup. He has been one of the most reliable players for Quin Snyder's side, featuring 49 games this season.

Bogdanovic has been the fourth scoring option behind Mitchell, Clarkson and Mike Conley. The Croatian baller is averaging 14.8 points on 41% shooting accuracy from the field. He has also been a threat from the three-point line, where he is clocking a 39% shooting display. Bogdanovic has also averaged 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Utah Jazz this season.

Advertisement

Coming in at the power forward position in our hypothetical combined five will be the 'Unicorn', Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks. KP has had a significant improvement in the past few weeks. He is making an impact at both ends of the hardwood.

A towering figure at 7' 3", Kristaps Porzingis is one of the tallest active players in the NBA. He chipped in with 14 points, eight boards, one assist and one block in his team's win over the New York Knicks.

Coach Rick Carlisle will depend on him to take the Dallas Mavericks deep in the postseason. In 31 games this campaign, Porzingis has averaged an impressive 20.2 points on 47.4% shooting from the field while registering a 35.9% shooting accuracy from distance. He has also added 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

The footwork & FLUSH from Rudy Gobert in #PhantomCam! 😤 pic.twitter.com/2TykLbbII4 — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, 2021 Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert will feature at the center position in our hypothetical lineup.

Rudy Gobert is the defensive anchor who prevents the opposing team's guards from driving to the hoop. The French Rejection is averaging 2.9 blocks, 14.6 points on an efficient 65.1% shooting from the field and a stellar 13.2 rebounds in 49 appearances for the Utah Jazz this season.