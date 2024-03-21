Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 21, 2024 

The Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz on Thursday night at American Airlines Center. It's their third matchup of the season. The season series between the teams is tied, with both games being blowouts. The Mavericks bagged a 147-97 win at home on Dec. 6, while the Jazz returned the favor with a 127-90 thrashing in Utah on Jan. 1.

The seventh-placed Mavericks enter the game with a 40-29 record, while the Jazz are 29-40, seemingly heading towards another lottery finish. The Western Conference outfits enter this clash behind contrasting forms, with Dallas winning six of its last seven, while Utah on a three-game losing streak.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

WFAA / UniMas 45 and KJZZ will broadcast the Jazz-Mavericks game live. Fans outside the local regions catch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET.

Money line: Jazz +625, Mavericks -950

Spread: Jazz +13.5 (-110), Mavericks -13.5 (-110)

Total (o/u): Jazz o238.5 (-105), Mavericks u238.5 (-112)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview

The Jazz have been the third-worst team in the NBA since the All-Star break, with only three wins in 13 games. They have a -7.5 rating, with a 113.2 offensive rating and a 120.7 defensive rating, the second-worst mark in the league in this period.

Utah will need to be as clinical as ever offensively, as it could be challenging to stop the Mavericks' surging offense, especially with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving firing on all cylinders. However, the Jazz could miss one of their best scorers, Jordan Clarkson, who hasn't played in four games.

Meanwhile, after a lean 1-5 stretch, the Mavericks have made a solid comeback, with six wins in their last seven outings. Their only loss, which came against the OKC Thunder, came in Luka Doncic's absence. Dallas has tweaked its starting lineup, improving their balance on both ends.

The Mavericks boast a 9.7 net rating, producing the sixth-best offense and eighth-best defense in this stretch. Fighting for a top-six spot in the standings, the Mavericks couldn't have entered in a better position for Thursday's contest in terms of injuries, with only Josh Green making the list.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

Jazz starting lineup :

PG - Keyonte George, SG - Kris Dunn, SF - Lauri Markkanen., PF - Taylor Hendricks, C - John Collins

Collin Sexton will be the first player off the bench for the Jazz, playing in rotation with George and Dunn. Walker Kessler is the next to see heavy minutes while playing in rotation with Collins. Talen Horton-Tucker will likely continue getting the nod with Jordan Clarkson out. Brice Sensabaugh will cover the wings' off minutes.

Mavericks starting lineup :

PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Kyrie Irving, SF - Derrick Jones Jr., PF - PJ Washington, C - Daniel Gafford

Dante Exum could be the first player off the bench for the Mavericks, subbing in for Derrick Jones Jr. The Mavericks will rotate Tim Hardaway Jr. with their star backcourt duo, while Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively II will be in rotation at the four and five.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Betting Tips

Luka Doncic is favored to score under 34.5 points. He has averaged 32.3 points in his past nine games. Doncic has had a lean shooting stretch, so going under on his points total is advisable.

Kyrie Irving is favored to score over 25.5 points. He has hit the over on it on two of his past three outings. Irving is shooting the lights out recently and could score over 26 points.

Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen is favored to score under 21.5 points. The 2023 All-Star has averaged 21.7 points in his last three outings. However, the Mavericks' defensive frontcourt could make things tricky for the Finn, so taking the under on his points total would be ideal.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The oddsmakers have the Dallas Mavericks as the overwhelming favorites with a -13.5 spread and a -974 money line. They have the homecourt advantage, form, health and momentum.

The Utah Jazz lack the talent on paper and the consistency required to beat the Mavericks for a second time this year.