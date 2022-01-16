Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two Western Conference powerhouses, the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets, go up against each other in an exciting clash on Sunday.
The Jazz have slipped to fourth in the Western Conference standings after a downturn in form of late. Their record reads 28 victories and 14 defeats and they are half a game behind third seed Memphis Grizzlies and less than five games behind the Phoenix Suns. The Jazz are on a four-game losing streak and will be hoping to break that run against the Nuggets. However, they have won five of their last 10 games and have picked up 14 victories from 20 matches on the road this season.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets, without the services of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., are sixth in the Western Conference standings with a record that reads 22 victories and 19 losses as they hover around the 0.500 mark. They have won two straight games and have lost only three in the last 10 matchups. Led by defending MVP Nikola Jokić, Denver are 11-7 at home this season and will be confident of beating Utah.
Utah Jazz Injury Report
The Jazz are coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health. The only absentees for them are Hassan Whiteside and Jared Butler as both have entered the health and safety protocols laid down by the NBA. Udoka Azubuike is the only other absentee as is still working on his conditioning after exiting the protocols.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Nuggets will be without the services of Austin Rivers and JaMychal Green as the former is suffering from an illness that isn't Covid-19 related while the latter is out citing personal reasons. Bol Bol is being monitored on a day-to-day basis and is questionable.
Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups
Utah Jazz
Monte Morris and Will Barton will be the starting guards for the Nuggets in this game while the frontcourt will be manned by Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. Superstar Nikola Jokić take up his usual center spot.
Denver Nuggets
Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are expected to man the backcourt for the Jazz while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale. Rudy Gobert is back and will be center for the Jazz.
Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s
Utah Jazz
Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonovic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Rudy Gobert
Denver Nuggets
Point Guard: Monte Morris; Shooting Guard: Will Barton; Small Forward: Aaron Gordon; Power Forward: Jeff Green; Center: Nikola Jokić
