Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a rematch from the Orlando Bubble last season, the Utah Jazz travel to the mile-high city to take on the Denver Nuggets in a 2020-21 NBA game.

The Utah Jazz are on a hot streak, winning four consecutive games, and enter this contest with momentum behind them. The 8-4 Utah Jazz have the third-best record in a stacked Western Conference.

We made 55 threes through three games so it was hard to pick our 10 favorite.



How'd we do?#ThreesOfTheWeek | @MountainAmerica pic.twitter.com/ziuNDJ2V7E — utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 17, 2021

In their latest game, the Utah Jazz defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-92. The Utah Jazz produced an all-around performance, with six players scoring in double digits. Donovan Mitchell led with a team-high of 26 points for the night.

After their playoff defeat to the Denver Nuggets last season, the Utah Jazz could seek revenge and hope to come out on top this time.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets come in with a .500 record on the season. However, the inconsistent Denver Nuggets won their last game, beating the Golden State Warriors 114-104.

The 'Joker' Nikola Jokic, who dominated the game by posting a triple-double, is having an MVP-caliber season for the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic gets his 5th triple-double of the season.



The big man is leading the NBA with 10.4 APG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wI5H4dXsN9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2021

Nevertheless, the matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets could be a fiercely competitive one that could go either way.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets injury updates

Advertisement

The Utah Jazz have a few injury concerns ahead of Sunday night's game. Juwan Morgan (COVID-19 protocols) and Joe Ingles (Achilles) will not feature against the Denver Nuggets.

Derrick Favors (knee) has been listed as probable for return and could see a few game-minutes in this matchup though.

Jazz injury report:



Joe Ingles - OUT (right Achilles soreness)

Juwan Morgan - OUT (health and safety protocols)

Derrick Favors - PROBABLE (right knee soreness) — utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets will be without Greg Whittington (knee) for this game.

Micheal Porter Jr. (COVID-19) might be unavailable for this matchup. However, the Denver Nuggets coach Micheal Malone would be hopeful of Porter rejoining the side for the five-game road trip that starts Friday.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineups

The Utah Jazz have seen terrific performances from their starting five this season. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell could feature in the backcourt against the Denver Nuggets. Three-point artist Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to play the wing position while Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert should hold the paint area at the front.

The Denver Nuggets could feature Jamal Murray and Gary Harris in the backcourt. Will Barton and Paul Milsap are expected to resume their roles as the two forwards. At the center position, Nikol Jokic, who is averaging a triple-double this season, should start.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

Utah Jazz

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Denver Nuggets

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Will Barton, F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic.