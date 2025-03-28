Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2025

The Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of seven NBA games scheduled on Friday. The Jazz (16-58) have the worst record in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets (46-28) are the no. 3 team in the West.

The Jazz and the Nuggets have met each other 216 times in the regular season. Utah has won 124 times, while Denver has secured victory on 92 occasions.

Friday's game will be the fourth and final meeting between the two ball clubs this season. The Nuggets have dominated the Jazz 3-0 in their season series.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets game details and odds

The Jazz vs Nuggets game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET inside Ball Center. The game will be broadcast live on ALT and KJZZ. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Jazz (+1000) vs Nuggets (-2000)

Spread: Jazz (+17.5) vs Nuggets (-17.5)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o239.0) vs Nuggets -110 (u239.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Jazz are looking to arrest a four-game skid. Their latest loss came on Thursday when the Houston Rockets beat them 121-110. Collin Sexton had 21 points and five assists.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games. On Wednesday, they turned back the Milwaukee Bucks 127-117. Nikola Jokic had a monster outing of 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets betting props

Collin Sexton's point total is set at 18.5, which is slightly above his season average of 18.1 points per game. His best performance over the last five games was a 30-piece in a 121-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 21.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray's point total is set at 21.5, which is nearly identical to his season average of 21.6 points per outing. He scored 17 points in the win over the Bucks.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Nuggets are heavily favored to beat the Jazz on Friday. Utah's woes are expected to continue against Denver, which is locked and loaded for another deep playoff run.

