Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - January 17th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz come into their 2020-21 NBA matchup against the Denver Nuggets in terrific form, having won four games on the trot for the first time this season.

The Denver Nuggets themselves are in good offensive form and won their last game against the Golden State Warriors comfortably. Nikola Jokic is their top scorer and is averaging 24.2 points per game. The Denver Nuggets have had problems with their defence though, something that is true for the Utah Jazz as well.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 17th, 2021, 8:00 PM ET (Monday, January 18th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz have won four games on the trot.

The Utah Jazz look in good offensive touch and has managed to outscore their opponents consistently over the past few games. Rudy Gobert has averaged ten defensive rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game and look to be in prime form.

On the offensive front, Donovan Mitchell has started the season superbly and is averaging 23.6 points and 4.8 assists per game. He has been well supported by Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson, who have produced key performances off the bench.

The Utah Jazz, who have enjoyed an 8-4 start to the season, will be looking to post another victory against a strong Denver Nuggets side that have both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray fir and firing.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been in prime form for the Utah Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell is enjoying a terrific start to the season and looks set to lead the Utah Jazz to a deep run in the playoffs this season, He is currently averaging 23.2 points and 4.8 assists and is scoring 3.6 three pointers per game.

While the Denver Nuggets certainly have enough offensive threats to make it a difficult day for the Utah Jazz, they will be looking at Mitchell to produce another free-flowing scoring performance and lead them to victory. On current form, Donovan Mitchell looks set to earn his second consecutive All-Star call-up.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have looked brilliant offensively but have had their defensive troubles in the ongoing season. They have won six and lost as many of their 12 games, largely relying on the offensive threat of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The Denver Nuggets, who have conceded more than 100 points in each of their 12 games so far, need to be more aggressive to challenge the elite teams this season.

They are coming off a 10-point victory over the Golden State Warriors in a game where Jokic scored 23 points and was supported by Jamal Murray and Will Barton, who contributed 17 apiece; Stephen Curry produced 35 points for the Warriors.

Key Player – Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has come to be recognized as one of the best centers in the NBA and has started 2020-21 sNBA eason in commanding form. He is currently averaging a triple double, with 24.2 points, 10.4 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game, and is one of the favorites for the MVP title.

The Denver Nuggets, who come up against an in-form Utah Jazz team, will be looking at Nikola Jokic once again to lead his side to victory. The Denver Nuggets, however, need to start stringing together wins, as they have all the tools to do so.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Will Barton, F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic.

Jazz vs Nuggets Prediction

While the Denver Nuggets have had a mixed start to the season, they come up against an Utah Jazz team that has improved greatly over the past few games.

The Denver Nuggets have the home advantage this time and will be looking to build on their victory the last time the two teams met.

Nevertheless, the game promises to be a highly entertaining one considering the offensive prowess of both teams, but the Denver Nuggets go in as the marginal favorites.

