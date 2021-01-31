Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - January 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Utah Jazz travel, for the second time this season, to face their NBA Western Conference rivals, the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

On Friday, the Utah Jazz eased past Dallas to bring their winning streak up to 11 games as they remain top of the West ahead of the LA franchises. Utah have been prolific on both ends of the floor, winning 10 of the 11 matchups by double digits, the only blip in this stunning run the 4-point win over their opponents this weekend.

Denver will be out for revenge and have started to rekindle their form of last season. Star Serbian center, Nikola Jokic, is playing at an MVP-calibre level.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, January 31st, 2021 3:30 PM ET. (Monday 1st February 2:00 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Utah Jazz Preview

It is difficult to come up with superlatives to describe a team that is on an 11-game win streak, the last two of which came without their All-Star shooting guard who averaged 23 points a game.

The Utah Jazz have proven that a bad start need not be the story of a season. After beginning with a record of 4-4, the Jazz have since climbed their way to the top of the Western Conference and, in the process, have firmly placed themselves as competitors against the might of the Lakers and Clippers.

Utah are currently the only side in the league to rank within the top 5 offensively and defensively. Four of their five regular starters are averaging above 13 points per game this season, with Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson also providing double digit points off the bench.

Coach Snyder has the Utah Jazz players pulling in the same direction and has done an incredible job to turn their fortunes around after throwing away a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in last season's playoffs. In their current form, they will be an even more formidable force in this year's postseason.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert

During such an outstanding run of wins, there are plenty of candidates for key players throughout the Utah Jazz side. However, in the possible absence of Donovan Mitchell for the third-straight game, the Jazz's long-time leader Rudy Gobert's performance will be vital in this matchup considering he will come up against Nikola Jokic.

The French star came under criticism considering the new contract the center signed prior to the season. However, Gobert has hit back at critics in the best-possible way by putting in consistent performances on both ends of the floor for the Utah Jazz.

The center stated midweek that the team were on a mission. Gobert is currently averaging 13.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. As an elite defensive talent who has won Defensive Player of the Year on two occasions, Gobert's importance to this Utah Jazz side is crucial in his defense of the paint.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Joe Ingles, G Mike Conley Jr., F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. and JaMychal Green

The Denver Nuggets appear to have sorted their early season inconsistencies after putting together seven wins in their last ten games to bring them back up to 5th in the West. Although losing last time out to the side above them, the San Antonio Spurs, Denver look to be returning to the side that overturned two 3-1 series deficits to make last year's NBA Western Conference Finals.

Where they may have lost in the opening weeks of the season, the Denver Nuggets are now edging out their opposition in hard-fought victories. Nikola Jokic has been playing at an All-Star level and now has the offensive creativity from those around him to help.

Among the Denver Nuggets young stars, Michael Porter Jr. has emerged this season as an early contender for Most Improved Player. The 2nd year forward has featured in 9 games, 4 as a starter and is averaging 17.2 and 6.8 rebounds, including a 30-point showing against the Mavs on Monday night.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Matching up against the Utah Jazz's star Rudy Gobert will be Denver Nuggets star center, Nikola Jokic.

Although the Denver Nuggets were afforded a shorter preseason than normal, Jokic was still able to improve his game in various ways. The center is grabbing a career-high 1.6 steals as well as career numbers in points (25.7), assists (8.7) and rebounds (11.7).

Jokic is proving to be the quintessential modern center at the moment and is arguably the best in the league at his position, putting him into contention for the MVP award.

35 PTS

10 REB

5 AST

5 3PM



RT to vote Nikola Jokić for #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/p4zYyLiX7V — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 30, 2021

Despite having a stellar campaign last year, Jokic has taken his game to the next level and has been the Denver Nuggets most consistent player in what has been a rocky start.

In the 19 games the franchise have played so far this season, Jokic has had a double-double in every single encounter and currently leads the league in this category.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Will Barton, F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Match Prediction

Sunday's encounter is sure to be exhilarating for NBA fans with two of the West's premier teams facing off. Although the Utah Jazz have coped in the absence of Donovan Mitchell, their ability to win this matchup may depend on the point guard's availability.

It will inevitably be a close affair akin to the previous matchup, though with the Utah Jazz's current confidence it is hard to bet against them in any game. Both Utah and Denver rank inside the league's top 5 offenses though it is the former's defense that may just win them this fixture.

Where to watch Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets?

The marquee match will be shown nationally in the USA on NBA TV and will also be featured on Altitude Sports. Fans can also watch the game live or on playback with an NBA League Pass.