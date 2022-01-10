Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - January 10th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Heading into their first matchup of the season, the Utah Jazz will travel to Detroit to take on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caeser's Arena on January 10th.

The Utah Jazz will head into this game on the back of a 113-12 loss against the Indiana Pacers. Heading into this game on a two-game slide, the Jazz find themselves at 28-12 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons have managed to snap a losing streak in their latest win against the Orlando Magic. With a 97-92 victory, the Pistons improved to 8-30 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, January 10th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 11th, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Little Caeser's Arena, Detroit, MI

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz will miss Rudy Gobert in Monday night's matchup

Although the Utah Jazz maintain their position as a top three team in the West, they will head into this game with some negative momentum. Coming off their latest loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Jazz find themselves on a two-game slide following the absence of their superstar big man.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba So, the Jazz are up to four in health and safety protocols. Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Rudy Gay, Elijah Hughes…Malik Fitts will also be out tomorrow night in Detroit against the Pistons So, the Jazz are up to four in health and safety protocols. Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Rudy Gay, Elijah Hughes…Malik Fitts will also be out tomorrow night in Detroit against the Pistons

Rudy Gobert is out of the rotation with a shoulder injury. The Frenchman has also entered the league's health and safety protocols and will be out for an extended amount of time.

Utah have attempted to make up for it by moving Hassan Whiteside into the starting rotation, but are yet to show promising results.

The loss to the Pacers saw legitimate contributions from Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic on the scoring end. However, other than the duo combining for 57 points, the rest of the team paled in comparison. Jordan Clarkson was the only highlight, with 18 points off the bench.

The Jazz were purely outperformed by Indiana. With only three players recording double-digit scoring, Utah's team offense simply did not take off. Additionally, their high turnover rate also played a massive influence in allowing opportunities for the Pacers.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell in action for the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will look to Donovan Mitchell to be a key player for the side against the Detroit Pistons.

Mitchell had a massive game against the Pacers. Recording 36 points on 13-27 shooting, the Jazz superstar was the highlight for Utah's offense in this loss.

Donovan Mitchell is one of the most talented players of the current era. With a game style comprising of shifty footwork, misdirection dribbling and some tremendous athleticism, Mitchell's offensive arsenal makes him one of the toughest players to defend.

Over the last 10 games, the 25-year old has been averaging 28.9 points per game. With the ability to singlehandedly carry Utah's offense, Mitchell will be key to getting the Jazz back on track this season.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Hassan Whiteside

Detroit Pistons Preview

San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the more disappointing franchises this season. Featuring a potential superstar in rookie Cade Cunningham, the Pistons currently find themselves one spot out of the lowest seeding in the East.

Their win against the Orlando Magic is a rare win in their season thus far. Beating the only team with a poorer record than their own, the Pistons also put an end to a two-game losing slide.

HIsiah Thomas @RedAlternates Hamidou Diallo is pure chaos Hamidou Diallo is pure chaos https://t.co/Spih23JAXn

Detroit's winning effort saw solid contributions from players across the board. With five players recording double-digit scoring, the Pistons' scoring was led by Hamidou Diallo, who had 17 points on the night.

The Pistons also saw Saddiq Bey record a key 16 points in the victory. Although Cunningham had a relatively quiet 12 points, the side will hope that the rookie becomes a consistent force for the side while their star Jerami Grant's status continues to be an unknown.

Key Player - Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey in action for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will look to Saddiq Bey to be a key player in this matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Bey has been a relatively consistent offensive player for the Pistons. Not necessarily the first option in the rotation, Bey has become a more significant player in Jerami Grant's absence.

Combined with Cade Cunningham, the 22-year old is currently averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. However, his last 10 games have seen his numbers on the rise as he records 20.4 points and 7.5 rebounds.

NBA @NBA



34 points (career high)

8 threes (career high) Following his big game winner on New Year's Day... @SaddiqBey GOES OFF as the @DetroitPistons win in Milwaukee!34 points (career high)8 threes (career high) Following his big game winner on New Year's Day...@SaddiqBey GOES OFF as the @DetroitPistons win in Milwaukee!34 points (career high)8 threes (career high) https://t.co/FXqFBYSwmI

Featuring a 30-point outing against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier last week, Bey is capable of getting hot in a hurry. Should the Detroit Pistons hope to win in this matchup, they will need Saddiq Bey to have a big game.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Hammidou Diallo | F - Saddiq Bey | C - Isaiah Stewart

Jazz vs Pistons Match Predictions

Although the Utah Jazz find themselves on a slide, they are heavily favored to win this matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

This game against Detroit might be the slump buster the Jazz need. As a unit, Utah has all the pieces to be competitive. Should they find their rhythm against the inexperienced Detroit team, the Jazz should be in for an easy win on the night.

Where to watch Jazz vs Pistons game?

The Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 97.1 FM The Ticket.

