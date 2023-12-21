Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 21, 2023

The Utah Jazz head to the Motor City to take on the struggling Detroit Pistons in an interconference clash on Thursday. The bottom-placed Pistons have equaled the 1982-83 Cleveland Cavaliers' 24-game losing streak despite singular efforts by Cade Cunningham.

A loss at home will see them behind the Cavaliers again, who had 26 losses on the trot the season after LeBron James' 'The Decision' where he took his talents to South Beach in 2010.

Utah comes in with a 10-18 record and off a 124-116 loss to Cleveland. Lauri Markannen's 26-point effort wasn't enough to see them through, and the defeat puts them at 4-6 in their last 10 games.

A win against Detroit will not see them climb the rungs in the West, but they will get close to the Golden State Warriors (13-14).

Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game Details

Teams: Detroit Pistons (10-18) vs Detroit Pistonss (2-24)

Date and time: December 21; 7 pm ET

Venue: Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit

Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Preview

It has been a shaky season for the Utah Jazz this season. Their offense has sputtered, while the defense has been less than average.

They lost to the Sacramento Kings but bounced back against the Brooklyn Nets. They faltered against the Cavaliers and will hope to cruise over the Pistons. Markannen has been their star with 23.2 points and 8.5 rebounds this season.

The Pistons have lost and continue to lose this season. At this stage, it's about a win, and it doesn't matter how it comes. They need to shore up both ends of the floor, and if it's any consolation, they play the Jazz who have struggled on defense.

Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Starting lineups

The Jazz will most likely stick to their familiar lineup of Talen Horton-Tucker, Collin Sexton, Simone Fontecchio, Lauri Markannen and Walker Kessler.

The Pistons will have Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic, Ausar Thompson and Marvin Bagley III.

Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Cunningham is the one to watch out for with an o/u of 24.5 (-108 over and -118 under). Bogdanovich is 22.5/23.5 with -120 over and -125 under. Markannen has the best odds of making the first basket at +440.

Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

The Pistons are misfiring, but that's unlikely to happen here. It's all about salvaging pride this season, and they are not bad despite what their season reckord shows. The Jazz look the better placed on paper but have struggled consistency. This one should be a close contest with the Pistons holding on to a win.