Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report for April 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in San Francisco's Chase Center, with the game tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET. This match marks the fourth and final encounter between the two teams this season, with the Warriors emerging victorious in all three previous meetings.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Jazz have demonstrated resilience as they approach the end of the season. They are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak, having secured a victory over the LA Clippers on Friday. Furthermore, Utah has been buoyed by strong performances from its young roster, showcasing promising talent.

Meanwhile, the Warriors suffered a setback with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, confirming their position in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. Consequently, they will need to compete in a Play-In game on the road.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors injury report

Utah Jazz injury report for April 14

The Utah Jazz have listed six players on their injury report: Collin Sexton (illness) is questionable, while John Collins (back), Jordan Clarkson (back), Kris Dunn (foot), Walker Kessler (nose) and Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury John Collins out back Jordan Clarkson out back Kris Dunn out foot Walker Kessler out nose Collin Sexton questionable illness Lauri Markkanen out shoulder

What happened to Lauri Markkanen?

Lauri Markkanen's ongoing discomfort has been validated by an MRI, affirming that he has exacerbated his prior right shoulder impingement. As the regular season comes to a close with only one game remaining, Markkanen's participation is concluded. This development could potentially translate to increased court time for players such as Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang.

Golden State Warriors injury report for April 14

The Warriors have listed six players on their injury report: Gary Payton || (calf) is out. Meanwhile, Steph Curry (right ankle), Klay Thompson (knee), Chris Paul (left hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga (pelvis) and Draymond Green (right knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Steph Curry questionable right ankle sprain Draymond Green questionable right knee contusion Jonathan Kuminga questionable pelvis Chris Paul questionable left hamstring tightness Gary Payton || out calf Klay Thompson questionable knee

What happened to Jonathan Kuminga?

Jonathan Kuminga was absent from Friday's game against the Pelicans, with Coach Steve Kerr citing significant pain as the reason for his absence. Kerr had indicated earlier on Friday his intention to rest several pivotal rotation players, and Kuminga, who was grappling with a pelvis issue, could be among those considered for a maintenance day.

Kuminga suffered a groin injury during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was promptly evaluated by medical staff and Kerr, who decided against risking further injury by keeping him out of the game.