Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors guards Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors guards Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson
Modified Jan 23, 2022 10:07 PM IST
Preview

The Golden State Warriors host the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Sunday for the fourth game of their long homestand. The two teams are facing off for the second time this season with the dominant Warriors walking away with a victory in their first encounter despite the absence of Draymond Green. Coach Quin Snyder and the Jazz will try to even the season series at one game apiece.

The Utah Jazz have fallen into a slump. Since starting the season 28-10, they have now lost six of their last eight games. They have fallen to the fourth seed in the Western Conference and a few of their recent losses were against far inferior opponents like the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. They are still ranked first in offensive rating but their defense has fallen to 11th in the league.

Similarly, the Golden State Warriors have also been struggling lately due to injury woes. Draymond Green's absence has been incredibly detrimental to the team as they have lost almost as many games this month as they have all season. After starting the season 29-7, they have gone 4-6 since. Klay Thompson's return has been incredible for morale and energy but the team is struggling offensively.

It has been a struggle for Klay Thompson and the Warriors.Thompson has been held to under 40% FG in each of his 1st 4 games since returning from injury.The Warriors, who have been without Stephen Curry & Draymond Green, have lost 5 of 7, including at the Timberwolves Sunday. https://t.co/wuKFvsuxno

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz reacts to a foul call
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz reacts to a foul call

The Utah Jazz have a bunch of players on their injury report for this game. They will be without the services of Donovan Mitchell, who is still under the NBA's concussion protocol. This will be his third straight missed game.

Donovan Mitchell will remain in concussion protocol for Utah’s game vs Golden State on Sunday.

Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gobert and Trent Forrest are all listed as questionable for the game. Whiteside is undergoing reconditioning for game shape, Gobert has a sore ankle and Forrest is dealing with a hip contusion. Additionally, Bojan Bogdanovic is listed as probable due to a strain in his left finger.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Donovan MitchellOutConcussion Protocol
Rudy GobertQuestionableLeft Ankle Soreness
Hassan WhitesideQuestionable
Return to Competition Reconditioning
Trent ForrestQuestionableRight Hip Contusion
Bojan BogdanovicProbableLeft Finger Sprain

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day

The Warriors will have to play a few more games without their swiss army knife, Draymond Green, who continues to recover from a spinal injury. His calf injury was linked to an L5-S1 disc injury and he hasn't played in 11 of their last 17 games, including the last seven in a row. GM Bob Myers shared the uplifting news on 95.7 The Game when he mentioned that Green is getting his strength back but they don't intend to rush him back and jeopardize his recovery.

Bob Myers on Draymond Green ⤵️ https://t.co/lQggaThYa4

Moreover, James Wiseman is still weeks away from returning to the floor. He is recovering from a knee injury and has now started team scrimmages. 37-year-old Andre Iguodala is also listed out due to management of his hip injury.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
James WisemanOutRight Knee Injury - Recovery
Draymond GreenOutLeft L1-S5 Disc Injury - Recovery
Andre IguodalaOutLeft Hip Injury - Management

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have a hampered lineup for this game. Mike Conley and Royce O'Neale will retain their usual starting positions as point guard and power forward, respectively. Joe Ingles is expected to start as the shooting guard and Jordan Clarkson should take the small forward role if Bogdanovic doesn't play. Moreover, Udoka Azubuike or Eric Pascall should start as the center if both Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside cannot play.

Golden State Warriors

Coach Steve Kerr has confirmed that rookie Jonathan Kuminga will start as a power forward until Draymond Green is cleared to return. Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will continue to be the star backcourt with Curry at point. Andrew Wiggins should retain his small forward role with Kevon Looney as the center. Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Otto Porter Jr. will get the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Joe Ingles | F - Jordan Clarkson | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Udoka Azubuike.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Kevon Looney.

