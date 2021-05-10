Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz will take on the red-hot Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Monday.

The Golden State Warriors will face the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns on back-to-back nights, putting their 8th seed in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are the only team with 50 wins this season. They have managed to win 6 of their last 7 games despite the absence of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell reacts to a three-pointer by the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are still without their main scorer, Donovan Mitchell, and their veteran point guard, Mike Conley.

Mitchell is suffering from a right ankle sprain, and his condition hasn't improved as the team continues to delay his return.

Conley, on the other hand, will miss his 8th straight game due to tightness in his right hamstring. The only other player on the Jazz's injury report is Juwan Mogan, who is out due to soreness in his right heel.

#UtahJazz #Jazz star SG-PG Donovan Mitchell (ankle) was re-evaluated Friday, continues to progress. Out at least one more week. https://t.co/6UVplVu17I — Kyle Cohen (@kylecohenNBA) May 9, 2021

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a dominant win against the OKC Thunder, courtesy of a monster performance by Stephen Curry. He dropped 49 points, including 11 threes in 29 minutes.

Along with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, who are out for the season, Eric Paschall, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Damion Lee are also ruled out for Monday's game.

Pascall is suffering from a left hip flexor strain, while Oubre Jr. continues rehab for his left wrist soreness. Although there isn't a fixed timeline for when the latter will return into the lineup, he is expected to return before the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, Lee is out due to health and safety protocols.

Report: Kelly Oubre Jr. out at least 1-2 weeks with wrist, hand injuries. https://t.co/DlTw9LYKoc pic.twitter.com/AvezvBMC3u — theScore (@theScore) May 7, 2021

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will likely deploy the same lineup that they have been using in Mitchell and Conley's absence.

Joe Ingles has started as the point guard in place of Conley, while Royce O'Neale has taken Mitchell's position as the two-guard. Bojan Bogdanovic will likely start as the small forward again, with Rudy Gobert reprising his center role. Georges Niang has taken on the power forward role lately and is expected to do so on Monday as well.

Jordan Clarkson, who continues to strengthen his case for Sixth Man of the Year, will be a key player off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are expected to retain their lineup from the game against the OKC Thunder.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry will start as the point guard as usual, while his longtime pick-and-roll partner Draymond Green will be the power forward. Kent Bazemore has been starting as the shooting guard recently, and Andrew Wiggins has gone back to playing the small forward. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney will take on the center position as usual.

Juan Toscano-Anderson and Mychal Mulder continue to be the main bench pieces for the Warriors.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Joe Ingles | Shooting Guard - Royce O'Neale | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Georges Niang | Center - Rudy Gobert

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

