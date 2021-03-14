Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in a crunch NBA season 2020-21 matchup.

The Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 114-99 in their last game. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and provided eight assists to go with seven rebounds, while Mike Conley added another 20 points to lead the Jazz to a win. However, head coach Quinn Snyder and his players didn't seem too impressed with their performance as Snyder expressed after the game. He said:

"Very poor on a lot of levels, we gave up the paint, gave up everything, gave up 3s. We were lucky they didn't make more shots, because we were porous defensively. They had everything they wanted on the offensive glass. We turned it over 20 times. There wasn't a lot that we did well tonight. "

Don with 20 points or more for the 28th time this season 🕷#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/GuQpxB38RY — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2021

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, endured a massive 104-130 defeat against the LA Clippers in their previous outing. The Warriors were out-rebounded 44-56 and made just 25% of the shots from the three-point line. Steve Kerr's side is now on a four-game losing streak and are ninth in the Western Conference standings.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. The Utah Jazz took the win last time as they beat the Golden State Warriors 127-108. However, Utah's form has been indifferent lately as they have managed to register just two wins in their last five outings. This is something the Warriors will be looking to capitalize on as they aim to get back to winning ways.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Updates

Utah Jazz

Udoka Azubuike is the only player ruled out for the Utah Jazz at the moment due to an ankle injury, while Trent Forrest is listed as day-to-day due to illness. Both role players missed out against the Houston Rockets as well.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have reported no new injuries apart from Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquesse Chriss (lower leg), who are out for the season.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert (L) and Jordan Clarkson (R) share a moment

The Utah Jazz will likely pick their strongest starting five. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley will pair up as the two guards, while Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale will partner Rudy Gobert on the frontcourt to complete the starting five.

The likes of Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles will be given most of the rotation minutes for the guard positions, while Derrick Favors and Georges Niang will be asked to provide cover for the three frontcourt stars.

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors directs a play

The Golden State Warriors are expected to go ahead with their preferred starting five as well. Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. should start the proceedings from the backcourt, while the frontcourt should see forwards Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins paired up with center Kevon Looney.

The likes of Mychal Mulder, Damian Lee and Nico Mannion will likely play rotation minutes for the guards, while Eric Paschall and Kent Bazemore will provide cover for the forwards. James Wiseman should play in rotation with Kevon Looney as the reserve center.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz:

G Donovan Mitchell, G Mike Conley, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Golden State Warriors:

G Steph Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney