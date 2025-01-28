Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 28 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Utah Jazz hit the road to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Warriors previously defeated the Jazz 127-86 in October to go 1-0 against Utah in their ongoing season series.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Jazz Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 28

The Jazz are projected to use a starting lineup of Keyonte George (PG), Collin Sexton (SG), Lauri Markkanen (SF), John Collins (PF) and Kyle Filipowski (C) for the game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Keyonte George

Isaiah Collier Collin Sexton SG Collin Sexton Jordan Clarkson Isaiah Collier SF Lauri Markkanen Cody Williams* Brice Sensabaugh PF John Collins* Brice Sensabaugh Lauri Markkanen C Kyle Filipowksi Drew Eubanks John Collins*

Warriors Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 28

Meanwhile, the Warriors are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Steph Curry (PG), Buddy Hield (SG), Gary Payton II (SF), Andrew Wiggins (PF) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry

Dennis Schroder Brandin Podziemski SG Buddy Hield Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody SF Gary Payton II Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody PF Andrew Wiggins Gui Santos Kyle Anderson C Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Quinten Post

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports

Jazz injury report for Jan. 28

The Jazz have five players listed on their injury report for the contest. Walker Kessler is out for the game while Taylor Hendricks is out for the season. John Collins is probable to play while Johnny Juzang and Cody Williams are listed as questionable. Their participation will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury John Collins Probable (GTD) Illness Johnny Juzang Questionable (GTD) Hand Cody Williams Questionable (GTD) Ankle Walker Kessler Out Shoulder Taylor Hendricks Out (OFS) Lower Leg

Warriors injury report for Jan. 28

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Player Status Injury Draymond Green Out Calf Jonathan Kuminga Out Ankle

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Preview

Heading into the game, the Utah Jazz stand last in the Western Conference and second-last overall with a 10-34 record. They've won just one of their last 10 outings and are dealing with a six-game losing streak after suffering a 125-110 home defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Lauri Markkanen led Utah's losing effort with 19 points with nine rebounds and an assist. Collin Sexton added 19 points with five rebounds and four assists in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are 11th in the West with a 22-23 record and have won four of their previous 10 games. They are coming off a 118-108 home loss against the LA Lakers on Saturday.

Andrew Wiggins led their losing effort with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Brandin Podziemski added 17 points with three rebounds, five assists, and two steals off the bench.

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors?

The Jazz-Warriors matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco. The contest will be aired locally on KJZZ in Utah and NBCS-BA around San Francisco. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.

