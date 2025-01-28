There are four games on Tuesday's schedule, including the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors matchup in San Francisco, California. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Warriors winning the first one 127-86 on Oct. 25 in Salt Lake City.

Utah has not won against the Warriors since Dec. 7, 2022, with the Jazz on a six-game losing streak versus Steph Curry and company. The Jazz have the second-worst record in the NBA at 10-34 with just one win in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are still looking for consistency and are 22-23 heading into tonight's game. They are 11th in the Western Conference and are in danger of missing the playoffs. They are tipped to make a move before the trade deadline, but it all depend on what Curry wants.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Game Details and Odds

The Jazz-Warriors game is scheduled to take place at the Chase Center in San Franciso, California at 10:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on KJZZ in Salt Lake City and NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Jazz (+425) vs. Warriors (-575)

Spread: Jazz +11 (-110) vs. Warriors -11 (-110)

Total (O/U): Jazz o228.5 (-110) vs. Warriors u228.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Utah Jazz have only won two of their last 10 matchups against the Golden State Warriors.

The Jazz are 9-33 when they are the underdogs this season.

The Warriors have a record of 15-10 if they are listed as the favorites.

Utah is 13-6 against the spread in their last 19 games.

Golden State is 6-12 against the spread in their past 18 contests.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Jazz's last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER once in the Warriors' last six games.

Player Props

Lauri Markkanen has an over/under of 21.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Markkanen to go OVER (-115) and score at least 22 points against the Warriors.

Collin Sexton is favored to go UNDER (-125) 19.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Sexton to hit the mark and get 19 points or less.

Steph Curry has an over/under of 24.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Curry to go UNDER (-102) and score 24 points or less versus Utah.

Andrew Wiggins is favored to go OVER (-120) 18.5 points via Bet365. Expect Wiggins to score 19 points or more.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are favored to beat the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. The Warriors might not be playing their best recently, but they should earn the easy win over the Jazz.

The prediction is a win for the Warriors, with the Jazz covering the +11 spread and the total going OVER 228.5 points.

