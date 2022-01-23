Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will fight the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors stand second in the Western Conference with a 33-13 record. Meanwhile, Utah isn't far behind with a 30-6 record. The upcoming battle will pit the best offense in the league against the best defense in the league.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 23rd, 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, January 24th, 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Jazz currently have the highest rated offense (116.6) in the league. Seven of their players can deeply impact the game from the outside and average at least 1.5 three-pointers per game. Moreover, with the presence of Rudy Gobert, Utah's paint presence is unparalleled. However, Gobert is questionable for the upcoming game and may end up not playing at all.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz 5 things about last night's W 5 things about last night's W 📖

Due to injuries, the Jazz will head to San Francisco without their best attacker. Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 25.5 points per game, has remained inactive for the last two games and will be sidelined on Saturday as well. Without him, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson will play more minutes.

Key Player - Bojan Bogdanovic

Despite a strained left finger, Bojan Bogdanovic has been marked as probable for the upcoming game. Bogdanovic is the second-best shooter for Utah from beyond the three-point line. He is averaging 2.5 made shots from downtown per game with 39.3% efficiency.

Bogdanovic, the second-best scorer in his squad with 18.1 points per game, is second only to Gobert in field goal percentage amongst Jazz players averaging double-digit points. His scoring ability will come in handy against GSW on Saturday.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Joe Ingles | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neal | C - Udoka Azubuike.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Dubs are one of the most complete squads in the league. Offensively, they have excellent shooters, excellent slashers, and post-up players. Defensively, they can guard the perimeter and paint with equal vigor. Although none of the players average significant blocking numbers, GSW as a whole registers five blocks per game in contrast to their opponents four blocks.

With the reunion of the Splash Brothers, the threat this team creates from beyond the three-point line is palpable. Opponents have to face the brunt of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole bombarding them from the outside. Utah will be thinly stretched marking these players and still defending the paint in case Gobert is ruled out leading up to the match.

Key Player - Stehen Curry

Stephen Curry's recent scoring and shooting slump caused worry amongst Dubs fans. However, with his buzzer-beating game winner against the Houston Rockets and his 39 point performance against the Indiana Pacers, Curry silenced all criticism and doubt.

He is currently averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds per game. although with the recent shooting slump his efficiency has fallen from downtown, Curry is still averaging 4.9 three-pointers per game and will be a fearsome opponent come Saturday.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Otto Porter Jr. | C - Kevon Looney.

Jazz vs Warriors Prediction

The Utah Jazz may very likely play without Mitchell or Gobert. While Mitchell is their top scorer, Gobert is their primary rebounder and rim protector. Without the two, Utah is akin to a car with punctured tires. Meanwhile, the Warriors will play with their offensive line intact. However, Draymond Green's absence will also put their defense at a disadvantage.

That being said, we predict that the Golden State Warriors will win the upcoming matchup due to their superior overall defense and impactful offense.

Where to watch Jazz vs Warriors?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and ATTSN-RM. Fans will also be able to watch the game online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arnav