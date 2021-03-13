Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Another enthralling afternoon of NBA action is in store on Sunday as the Golden State Warriors host the league's best side, the Utah Jazz. Steve Kerr's side are coming towards the end of a difficult run of fixtures in which they have lost their last 4 against Western conference hopefuls. They will, at the very least, be looking to put in a stronger performance after being blown out by the Clippers on Thursday 130-104.

A strong performance is certainly what they will need to combat the Utah Jazz' formidable unit. Quin Snyder's side rank third in the NBA on both ends of the floor and came out of the midseason break with a comfortable win against Houston this week.

Match details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 14th, 2021; 3:00 PM ET (Monday; 1:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Utah Jazz preview

Picking up where they left off, the Utah Jazz swept aside the Houston Rockets on Friday as they completed their 28th win of the season. They have had one of the most consistent starting lineups in the league this year, all of whom scored in double digits on the night. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson continued his fine form off the bench, providing 15 points from 21 minutes as he pushes to be named Sixth Man of the Year.

Going 4-4 into the All-Star break was a minor blip in what has been a blistering season so far for the Utah Jazz. They have eased past most opponents by 10 or more points and are making a real case to top the Western Conference, particularly given their lack of injuries.

Key player - Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been the best player on the best team so far this season for the Utah Jazz. The point guard is having a career-high year in points (24.8), assists (5.5) and 3-point shooting (38%).

Without needing to score 30+ points a night due to Utah's strong roster, Mitchell has instead improved his overall game and is continuing to prove his preseason doubters wrong.

Utah Jazz predicted lineup

G Donovan Mitchell, G Mike Conley Jr., F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Golden State Warriors preview

On Thursday night, the LA Clippers smothered the Golden State Warriors, so much so that Steph Curry was limited to just 14 points and 3 assists. It wasn't just the superstar who was off the pace but also his fellow teammates as the difference in quality between the two sides showed true with the blowout scoreline.

Despite performing better than most thought and just on the periphery of the West's playoff picture, the Golden State Warriors have hit a rough patch recently, losing 4 in a row and 6 of their last ten. Their run of losses came to opposition above them in the West, however, bringing to light the fact they are ultimately having a developmental season in the hope of challenging again next year.

Key player - Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors leader Steph Curry

Despite being stifled by the Clippers defense this week, Steph Curry has been in electric form for the Golden State Warriors this season. With Klay Thompson missing, Curry's game has had to take on a new level and badly needs help from his teammates or from the front office prior to the trade deadline. Curry was visibly frustrated on Thursday night as the Warriors struggled to score the ball, bringing the issue into full view of the public.

The point guard is having a stellar season, averaging 29.3 points and 6.2 assists a night, though may have to settle for another year without the playoffs. Curry's importance to the Golden State Warriors is so striking that his win share is 4.9 and his real plus-minus is 7.29 (third-highest in the league).

Without the necessary support, Curry may have to produce a season averaging more points than his career-high 30.1 though for the Golden State Warriors to be in with a chance.

Golden State Warriors predicted lineup

G Steph Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Draymond Green, F Andrew Wiggins, C Kevon Looney

Jazz vs Warriors match prediction

It's difficult to see a way past the Utah Jazz for the Golden State Warriors. All of the Jazz players are efficient and consistent, which is much of the reason why they have been so successful.

While the Golden State Warriors boast a strong defensive unit (4th), their offense has fallen apart lately and will struggle to overcome Rudy Gobert's rim protection and the Utah Jazz' wing defense.

Where to watch Jazz vs Warriors

There are a number of ways fans can catch Sunday afternoon's marquee matchup. The game will be shown locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T Sportsnet and nationally on NBA TV. With a league pass you can also stream the game at any time.